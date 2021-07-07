Career pathsCareers in HRLatest NewsMovers and shakersThe HR profession

Movers and Shakers July 2021: Metro Bank, Cazoo and Acorn Recruitment appointments

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Bernard Ward, Acorn Recruitment
Bernard Ward, Acorn Recruitment

Personnel Today’s latest update of recent appointments in the HR world includes a new MD at Acorn Recruitment, a former Metropolitan Police HR diversity lead joining a European infrastructure giant and a stalwart of the HR world gaining a place of the board of video interviewing innovator HireVue
Commercial real estate solutions specialist the Instant Group has appointed Lucinda Pullinger as its new managing director for the UK. She joined Instant as global head of HR two and a half years ago from the Rugby Football Union, where she was HR director.  Prior to this, she spent 11 years at Shell in global HR leadership roles having started her career at Accenture. In her new role, she will be responsible for the financial and operational performance of the UK business while leading  Instant’s growth strategy across the region. Pullinger said: “The market opportunity for a company like Instant to advise on the future of the workplace and how it coalesces around human, physical, digital and sustainability is a significant opportunity, and one that I am extremely excited to work towards.”

Bernard Ward has been appointed as the new managing director of Acorn Recruitment, one of the UK’s leading recruitment firms and a member of the international recruitment group Synergie.  Previously the regional director (South West, Wales & Midlands) for Blue Arrow, Ward has also been managing director of recruitment businesses in the UK and internationally, spanning a career in recruitment of over 22 years. He has experience of heading up businesses in the Middle East, and covering sectors such as professional servi
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and editor.

