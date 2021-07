To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to research by the Social Market Foundation think-tank , significant numbers of people aged 16-25 feel ill-equipped for the world of work, pessimistic about the future, and likely to end up in a “dead end job” – especially those from low income families.The report finds young people are less optimistic now than they were after the 2008/09 recession. Half say their ambitions have been lowered during the pandemic. Thirty-four per cent feel ill-equipped to join the job market, rising to 52% of those from less affluent backgrounds. Thirty per cent expect to “end up in a dead end job” and agree that “people like me don’t succeed, rising to 43% among those from lower income families. Tesco, which supported the research, plans to help 45,000 young people build employability skills over the next year by participating in the government’s Kickstart scheme; offering work placements; creating job opportunities; offering degree apprenticeship and graduate roles; and conducting pre-employment outreach in partnership with the Careers Enterprise Company, Speakers for Schools and food and consumer goods industry body IGD. Tesco’s chief people officer Natasha Adams said: “Inequalities in society are having a big impact on the outlook and chances of young people. At the same time, a whole generation is grappling with the disruption that