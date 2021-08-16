DisciplineDiscipline and grievancesDismissalEmployment tribunalsLatest News

Banker unfairly dismissed after ‘unjustifiable’ delays in investigation

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Chrispictures / Shutterstock.com

A banker who carried out an ‘unsuitable’ trade which resulted in financial losses was unfairly dismissed by Credit Suisse because of delays in the investigation process, an employment tribunal has found. Ms Volkova began working at Credit Suisse in 2017 after several financial services roles in London. In March 2018 she was the subject of a compliance review in relation to two “reverse enquiry” trades – where a client approaches the bank with an idea about a specific trade and asks them to structure it according to terms they specify. The review found that these trades had been solicited by Volkova and were therefore not reverse enquiries. It also made findings of poor record keeping and a failure to conduct client calls on recorded lines as required. The company decided to investigate all trades carried out by the claimant between December 2017 and February 2018. Record-keeping deficiencies were identified in each of them, eight of the trades were in products not on the company’s UK approved platform and six were in products which were not on any of Credit Suisse’s platforms in or outside the UK. It also found that she had provided misinformation to the committee that approves trades. Volkova was placed under heightened supervision, which involved copying her supervisor into all client emails, attending all client meetings with a relationship manager, and being chaperoned by a Russian speaking colleague on  phone calls. In August 2018 the claimant was asked to wor
