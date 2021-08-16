Banker unfairly dismissed after ‘unjustifiable’ delays in investigation

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A banker who carried out an ‘unsuitable’ trade which resulted in financial losses was unfairly dismissed by Credit Suisse because of delays in the investigation process, an employment tribunal has found.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.