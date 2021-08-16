Working from homeHybrid workingOvertimeFlexible workingLatest News

Employers should have to ‘opt out’ of any ‘right to disconnect’

by Ashleigh Webber
If a ‘right to disconnect’ is introduced for UK workers, employers should have to demonstrate they have a good reason for ‘opting out’ of the requirement, a report has proposed. The report by future of work think-tank Autonomy says that a “right to disconnect” in the UK should function as an “opt-out legal requirement” across all firms and sectors. However, it should be “dynamic” to allow certain employers that need staff to work unsociable hours – such as those in the care sector – to opt out, but organisations will need to demonstrate clearly why they need to contact workers outside of their contracted hours. It says unpaid overtime is a growing problem in the UK, with the ability to send and receive messages 24-hours a day making it diffcult for workers to disconnect, enjoy leisure time and maintain a healthy work-life balance. “Being ‘switched back on’ by an employer after the working day has finished differs from standard overtime, whereby a worker is usually required to ‘stay on’. Instead, a call from an employer – and the response it requires – expands the working day fragment by fragment, meaning the worker is never quite ‘off’,” the report says. The pandemic has worsened the situation, it claims. By April 2020, a third of all those in employment who had not been furloughed were working more hours than usual. The report says that a right to
