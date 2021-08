To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In Mhindurwa v Lovingangels Care Limited , an employment tribunal held that an employee, who was made redundant in the early months of the pandemic, was unfairly dismissed because her employer did not consider furloughing her.Ms Mhindurwa was employed as a care assistant and, from October 2018 to February 2020, she provided live-in care to a vulnerable person, until they were admitted into hospital and then moved into a care home. In May 2020 she asked to be furloughed. Her employers refused, on the basis “there was no work for her”. Her employer wrote to her in May 2020 to explain that she was at risk of being made redundant because they couldn’t offer her any more live-in care work due to Covid-19 restrictions. The parties met remotely to discuss the situation and Ms Mhindurwa was told that the only work available was domiciliary care. She did not accept this and was given notice of dismissal in July 2020 and received a redundancy