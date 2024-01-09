New chief people officer at Nash Squared

Talent and tech consultancy Nash Squared has named Andrew Neal as its new chief people officer.

Neal will lead the people and culture team across the organisation and will play a key role in its growth plans.

He started his career in retail and sales before transitioning into HR after taking up an in-house recruitment role.

Neal has worked in people-related roles for over 20 years including international HR leadership positions, most recently serving as CPO at customer engagement and communications company Communisis.

He succeeds Melanie Hayes who has taken up a new role as VP HR at food services and facilities company Aramark.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared said: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrew onboard at Nash Squared. People are at the heart of our business and it’s so important to me that we have somebody like Andrew to help steer our organisation’s growth plans as part of our executive committee.

“We have an exciting journey ahead that will bring new opportunities and I feel confident that Andrew will build on the progress we have made to date.”

Neal said: “Nash Squared has ambitious growth plans that place people at its heart, and I am very excited to be joining the company at such an important time.

“Above all I was attracted to Nash Squared by its unique culture and people; even in my short time here I have been impressed by the people I have met and feel we have a very strong platform to build from.”

Nash Squared’s brands include technology recruitment firm Harvey Nash and tech consultancy NashTech, as well as several other local talent brands.

