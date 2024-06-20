Collective redundancyFinancial servicesLatest NewsRedundancyTUPE

NatWest set to buy part of Sainsbury’s Bank

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NatWest is set to acquire the core banking business of Sainsbury’s Bank.

Sainsbury’s Bank’s personal loan, credit card and retail deposit portfolios are expected to transfer to NatWest in the first half of 2025, as the company decides to focus more on its food business.

Sainsbury’s will retain its commission income businesses, including insurance, ATMs and travel money functions. Argos Financial Services will also not be included in the transaction.

It is currently unclear how many employees will be affected by the decision, but Sainsbury’s said it would seek to redeploy employees at risk of losing their jobs as part of a consultation process.

TUPE in financial services

Nationwide set to retain Virgin Money staff in proposed takeover

Tesco Bank staff to transfer to Barclays

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said: “I am pleased to be announcing this news today. NatWest’s values and customer focus are a close fit with ours and as one of the UK’s leading banks, NatWest’s scale and financial services expertise will ensure our existing financial services customers continue to be well looked after.

“Today’s news means we will focus all our time and resources going forward on growing our core retail business, delivering great quality and value, week in week out.”

Paul Thwaite, NatWest Group CEO, said: “This transaction is a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of our retail banking business at attractive returns, in line with our strategic priorities.

“NatWest Group has a strong track record of successful integration, and we are focussed on ensuring a smooth transition for customers.”

Sainsbury’s Bank started as a joint venture with the Bank of Scotland in 1997, before Sainsbury’s took full ownership of the brand in 2014.

In January Sainsbury’s said it planned to wind down its banking division in order to focus on its core food business.

Earlier this year Barclays took over Tesco Bank’s retail operations, resulting in the transfer of 2,800 employees. Nationwide is also set to acquire Virgin Money, with the deal set to conclude later this year.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Gender pay gap will take 45 years to...

Bank of England to base one in 10...

HSBC and Deloitte pull job offers to foreign...

Government rejects ban of NDAs in sexual harassment...

TSB to cut 250 jobs and close more...

Goldman Sachs removes bonus cap for London employees

Goldman Sachs International gender pay gap at widest...

Deutsche Bank plans neurodiversity and menopause ‘wellness suite’

Co-operative Bank plans 400 job losses

Women in Finance Charter: just one in three...