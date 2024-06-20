StressLatest NewsStaff monitoringWork-life balance

Timesheets add to stress, study shows

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The use of timesheets represents a measure of distrust, most UK employees believe.

According to new research, the UK is the third most stressed workforce in Europe when it comes to time-tracking, with 37% reporting that timesheets cause stress. Ireland (39%) and Romania (38%) were the only two countries where timesheet-derived stress was higher.

Businesses tend to use timesheets to record time workers spend on specific tasks, projects, or clients.

European HR provider SD Worx, which commissioned the research, said stress was likely caused by outdated tracking methods or many viewing the task as an “on top of” activity to the rest of their work. That’s despite time-tracking being a weekly fixture for just 45% for UK firms compared to a European average of 57%.

Staff monitoring

Wells Fargo fires employees for ‘mouse jiggling’

Staff monitoring: ensure you consult before imposing a system 

Half of bosses agree with home worker monitoring 

More than 53% of UK employees did concede that time-tracking provided necessary insights for productivity and performance and 48% said it had a part to play in helping to maintain work-life balance. Most (60%) also agreed that time-tracking helped with planning and organising workloads.

Commenting on the findings Laura Miller, UK people country leader at SD Worx, said time-tracking was vital for many companies “so it shouldn’t be viewed as a chore”.

She added that time was valuable to employees and employers, so businesses needed to embrace tech advancements and systems and select solutions that met both parties’ needs.

“What’s more, as part of tech upskilling schemes we must see huge education around how modernised time tracking is of benefit to the employee,” Miller said. “It must be clearly signalled to employees how and why time tracking plays a part in work-life balance, performance and how that feeds into personal career trajectories. Employees must feel like they have power in their own hands, and that they’re not just completing a tick box activity for an employer.”

SD Worx surveyed 5,000 businesses and 18,000 employees in 18 countries across Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Wells Fargo fires employees for ‘mouse jiggling’

Uber Eats settles driver’s facial recognition discrimination claim

Serco forced to stop biometric attendance monitoring

EY monitoring office entry data in hybrid working...

It’s time to properly vet the boardroom –...

Amazon fined €32m for ‘excessive’ employee monitoring

ICO publishes workplace monitoring guidance

BNP Paribas monitors staff office attendance

Use monitoring tech only with employees’ consent, MPs...

Is it time to move the goalposts on...