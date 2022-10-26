New business and work and pensions secretaries named

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has assembled his cabinet, with Grant Shapps taking the role of business secretary and Mel Stride appointed work and pensions secretary.

Shapps, who was home secretary for just six days following the departure of Suella Braverman from former PM Liz Truss’ cabinet, was previously transport secretary when Boris Johnson was prime minister.

Stride was previously Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons in 2019, and financial secretary to the Treasury from 2017-2019.

Stride said he was “delighted” to have been appointed work and pensions secretary, noting there was “much to do”.

Shapps said he looked forward to leading the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, particularly on its work around energy prices, and to deliver growth and prosperity for the UK.

Delighted to have been appointed by our new PM @RishiSunak as Secretary of State for DWP. Look forward to working closely with colleagues in Cabinet and Parliament. Much to do. — Mel Stride (@MelJStride) October 26, 2022

Great to meet @beisgovuk staff this evening. As Business and Energy Secretary I look forward to leading the department to *fix* our energy market and deliver growth and prosperity for the UK. https://t.co/4pKyvahGtF — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 25, 2022

