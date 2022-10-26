Economics, government & businessLatest NewsDepartment for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)Department for Work and Pensions

New business and work and pensions secretaries named

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Grant Shapps (left) and Mel Stride (right)
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Grant Shapps (left) and Mel Stride (right)
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has assembled his cabinet, with Grant Shapps taking the role of business secretary and Mel Stride appointed work and pensions secretary.

Shapps, who was home secretary for just six days following the departure of Suella Braverman from former PM Liz Truss’ cabinet, was previously transport secretary when Boris Johnson was prime minister.

Stride was previously Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons in 2019, and financial secretary to the Treasury from 2017-2019.

Stride said he was “delighted” to have been appointed work and pensions secretary, noting there was “much to do”.

Shapps said he looked forward to leading the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, particularly on its work around energy prices, and to deliver growth and prosperity for the UK.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Civil service unions call on Rishi Sunak to...

Rishi Sunak named UK prime minister

‘Quiet quitting? It’s nonsense!’

Sexual harassment protections closer to being enshrined in...

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister

Home Office shifts modern slavery to immigration brief

Railway workers ballot on further strike action

IR35: self-employed contractors have been ‘thrown under the...

IR35 policy: It is time to stop ‘tearing...

Liz Truss reinstates corporation tax rise in a...