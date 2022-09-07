Economics, government & businessLatest NewsDepartment for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)Department for Work and Pensions

New work and pensions secretary announced

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The new work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith, leaving 10 Downing Street this week
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Liz Truss has assembled her cabinet, naming Chloe Smith as the work and pensions secretary and Jacob Rees-Mogg as business secretary.

Smith, who is MP for Norwich North, had been minister for disabled people, health and work since September 2021. She replaces Thérèse Coffey, who becomes health secretary and deputy prime minister.

Rees-Mogg, now secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, replaces Kwasi Kwarteng, who is now Chancellor of the Exchequer. He was previously minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, in Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

Earlier this month, Rees-Mogg came under fire from the FDA union after he accused civil servants of using flexible working to “skive off”. He wrote to departments last week, warning that they should not overuse flexi-time and other flexible working arrangements.

Smith said the government has a “bold plan for the serious challenges” the UK faces and was excited to “get the UK working, building and growing”.

Mogg said that his mission as business secretary would be to make the economy as efficient, innovative and dynamic as possible.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

