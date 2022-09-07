New work and pensions secretary announced

Prime Minister Liz Truss has assembled her cabinet, naming Chloe Smith as the work and pensions secretary and Jacob Rees-Mogg as business secretary.

Smith, who is MP for Norwich North, had been minister for disabled people, health and work since September 2021. She replaces Thérèse Coffey, who becomes health secretary and deputy prime minister.

Rees-Mogg, now secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, replaces Kwasi Kwarteng, who is now Chancellor of the Exchequer. He was previously minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, in Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

Earlier this month, Rees-Mogg came under fire from the FDA union after he accused civil servants of using flexible working to “skive off”. He wrote to departments last week, warning that they should not overuse flexi-time and other flexible working arrangements.

Smith said the government has a “bold plan for the serious challenges” the UK faces and was excited to “get the UK working, building and growing”.

I’m delighted to be asked to serve by the new Prime Minister, my Norfolk colleague and friend. We have a bold plan for the serious challenges we face, and I’m excited to lead the Department for Work and Pensions as we get the UK working, building and growing. https://t.co/AY7jxIX00z — Chloe Smith (@NorwichChloe) September 6, 2022

Mogg said that his mission as business secretary would be to make the economy as efficient, innovative and dynamic as possible.

As Business Secretary my overriding mission is to deliver affordable and plentiful energy to the British people and to make the economy as efficient, innovative and dynamic as possible. This will be the department for growth. https://t.co/4CWFAypjqo — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) September 6, 2022

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR director jobs