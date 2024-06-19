SNP manifesto: NHS investment and rejoining the EU

The Scottish National Party has launched its general election manifesto today with promises to invest in the NHS, rejoin the EU and end 14 years of austerity.

The manifesto, which SNP leader and first minister John Swinney has described as the most left-wing of any party, pledges to protect NHS Scotland from the “twin threats” of Westminster privatisation and austerity.

The SNP would urge the next UK government to back its Bill to keep the NHS in public hands and boost NHS England funding by at least £16bn each year, providing an extra £1.6bn to Scottish health service as a result.

A YouGov poll for Scotland published yesterday puts the SNP on 30%, behind Labour on 34%. The SNP has lost more than a third of its voters since the 2019 general election, with only 62% continuing to back the party.

SNP MPs would demand the full devolution of tax powers to enable Scotland to create a fairer system that protects public services and invests in its economy.

With the devolution of national insurance, it says it could ensure rates and thresholds fit its progressive income tax rates.

Speaking at the SNP manifesto launch in Edinburgh today, Swinney said: “In an independent Scotland we could be back in the EU – for the first time as an equal member in our own right.

“We would be part of the huge single market, which by population is seven times the size of the UK.

“We would enjoy once again the benefits of European freedom of movement – vital for so many Scottish businesses. Our young people would have the opportunity again to study and work freely across Europe. And in turn, we would welcome our fellow Europeans to Scotland.”

The manifesto says it would empower workers by scrapping exploitative zero-hours contracts, banning “callous fire and rehire practices” and repealing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act.

The SNP would increase maternity pay by bringing the UK into line with other European countries and promoting shared parental leave.

It would also devolve powers from Westminister to create a “bespoke migration system” that values those who decide to work, live, study and invest in Scotland, allowing it to address its specific demographic and economic needs.

Sinn Fein is launching its manifesto in Northern Ireland later today.

