Nikki Humphrey appointed executive people director at John Lewis

By on 28 Jul 2020 in Movers and shakers, Retail, Careers in HR, Latest News
Nikki Humphrey starts as executive director for people at John Lewis Partnership on 1 October.

John Lewis Partnership has appointed Nikki Humphrey as executive director for people, replacing Tracey Killen who has retired after 38 years at the retailer.

Humphrey joins from Virgin Atlantic where she remains chief people officer until she takes her new role on 1 October.

Sharon White, partner and chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “This appointment comes at a time where we are working hard to develop our people strategy.

“Nikki’s impressive experience will help ensure the partnership continues to be a great place to work for current and future partners, that both rewards and develops partners, provides exceptional health and wellbeing support and improves our diversity and inclusion strategy, truly reflecting the communities we serve.”

Humphrey said: “I’m very excited to be joining the partnership at this time. It’s a huge privilege to lead the people team and the people strategy for the 80,000 partners. I’m really looking forward to working together with partners, to shape the future and continue to provide the wonderful experience that is so valued by customers.”

She will be responsible for developing and delivering the people strategy for the group’s partners and will form part of a seven-strong executive team and follows James Bailey joining as executive director of Waitrose in April and Pippa Wicks becoming executive director of John Lewis.

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Rhys Owen Cardiff airport movers and shakersMovers and shakers: Institute of Directors, Cardiff Airport and more

Personnel Today’s December update of appointments in the HR world includes the Institute of Directors’ emergence from turmoil after a...

Catherine LeaverMovers and shakers: HR appointments – Ann Pickering to step down from O2 role

Our latest update of recent appointments includes a new HR director for O2

Former BT and Tesco HRD Clare Chapman named Acas chair

Acas has appointed Clare Chapman, a member of the Low Pay Commission who formerly held senior HR roles at BT...