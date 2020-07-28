Nikki Humphrey appointed executive people director at John Lewis

Nikki Humphrey starts as executive director for people at John Lewis Partnership on 1 October.

John Lewis Partnership has appointed Nikki Humphrey as executive director for people, replacing Tracey Killen who has retired after 38 years at the retailer.

Humphrey joins from Virgin Atlantic where she remains chief people officer until she takes her new role on 1 October.

Sharon White, partner and chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “This appointment comes at a time where we are working hard to develop our people strategy.

“Nikki’s impressive experience will help ensure the partnership continues to be a great place to work for current and future partners, that both rewards and develops partners, provides exceptional health and wellbeing support and improves our diversity and inclusion strategy, truly reflecting the communities we serve.”

Humphrey said: “I’m very excited to be joining the partnership at this time. It’s a huge privilege to lead the people team and the people strategy for the 80,000 partners. I’m really looking forward to working together with partners, to shape the future and continue to provide the wonderful experience that is so valued by customers.”

She will be responsible for developing and delivering the people strategy for the group’s partners and will form part of a seven-strong executive team and follows James Bailey joining as executive director of Waitrose in April and Pippa Wicks becoming executive director of John Lewis.

