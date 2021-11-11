NHSVaccinationsCoronavirusLatest NewsCarers

'No Jab? No Job': Can organisations require employees to have the Covid-19 vaccine?

by Helen Snow
From today (11 November, 2021) all care home staff in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid and the remaining 10% of NHS workers who have not yet been double jabbed will be expected to follow suit by April 2022. To what extent should employers outside the care and health sectors consider making vaccinations mandatory for employees, asks Helen Snow All NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by next spring unless they are exempt, it was announced on 9 November. The government pressed ahead with its controversial plans despite strong opposition from some health unions and medical organisations. The announcement follows on from the requirement for care home staff in England to be fully vaccinated by 11 November. It sets England apart from the other UK nations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not yet made any proposals to make Covid vaccinations compulsory for NHS workers or care home staff. The issue of compulsory vaccination for Covid-19 is a live one for all employers, not just those in the health and care sector. The question facing employers now is whether they can or should require their workforce to be vaccinated.

Can employers make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory?

In the wake of the NHS announcement, more employers might be considering introducing measures to require their own staff to be vaccinated. There are a number of drivers for this; from protecting vulnerable members of staff, customers or visitors, to reducing absence levels as a result of catching Covid-19 or having to self-isolate.

