No jab, no job policies: the legal issues

By on 18 May 2021 in Vaccinations, Coronavirus, Employment law, Latest News, Human rights
Photo: Elena Zajchikova / Shutterstock

XpertHR consultant editor Darren Newman examines the ongoing debate about whether employers can insist on employees being vaccinated against Covid-19 – a policy pithily summarised as no jab, no job.

So can an employer insist on vaccination? Almost inevitably – it depends. Clearly, requiring someone to be vaccinated is a very different proposition from requiring them to take a Covid-19 test or wear protective equipment.

Being told to inject a substance into your body is clearly a much more intrusive requirement than wearing a mask or even taking a Covid-19 test. There is a human rights issue here.

No-one could have been surprised when an employment tribunal found that a lorry driver was fairly dismissed when he refused to comply with an instruction to wear a facemask while on a client’s site (Kubilius v Kent Foods Ltd). The client banned the lorry driver from its site and the tribunal found that dismissal was within the range of reasonable responses.

Whether there really was a need for a mask to be worn while the driver was sitting in his own lorry is really neither here nor there. It was clearly misconduct to refuse to comply (despite repeated requests) with the rules in place on the client’s site.

Wearing a face mask may be uncomfortable and the employee may have disagreed with the client’s assessment that he needed to wear it even when he was sitting alone in his lorry cab but there was no suggestion that the mask would have caused the employee any harm – he just didn’t want to wear it.

A vaccination is different. It is not just something that is worn during the working day and can then be discarded. Being told to inject a substance into your body is clearly a much more intrusive requirement than wearing a mask or even taking a Covid-19 test. There is a human rights issue here.

Continue reading the full article on XpertHR

Darren Newman

About Darren Newman

Darren Newman qualified as a barrister in 1990, and has represented both employers and employees at tribunal. He provides straightforward practical guidance on a wide range of employment law issues. Darren also works as a consultant editor for XpertHR.
View all posts by Darren Newman
Comments are closed.

Related posts:

Ethical dilemma: Can employers insist on Covid-19 vaccinations?

As the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine receives approval from the UK medicines regulator, to what degree can employers insist that staff...

Covid-19: Should employers grant time off for vaccinations?

Following the news that public-facing workers including teachers, police officers and retail staff could soon be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, Sean...

‘No jab, no job’ recruitment is legal says justice secretary

Justice secretary Robert Buckland has said only enlisting new staff once they had been inoculated was possible if it was written into their contracts.