EuropeFinancial servicesGenderBrexitLatest News

Ursula von der Leyen to press for EU-wide female board quotas

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Reuters / Alamy
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Reuters / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Female representation on boards within the EU may soon be backed by law, with the head of the European Commission reviving proposals from nearly a decade ago. Legislation backing a quota for women on boards has been blocked by some national governments since 2012, not necessarily because they oppose the measure but because they believe it is in the national sphere of jurisdiction. Some of these states have already imposed laws to increase female board membership. For example, Denmark passed a law in 2013 requiring the 1,400 largest Danish companies to set targets for the proportion of women on their boards and to develop a policy to increase numbers of women in management. This led to the proportion of women being elected to Danish boards increasing by 70% within five years. Now, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said she will try to get the new rules passed. Von der Leyen, the first female head of the Commission, told the Financial Times: “It's time to move forward with this file,” on Wednesday. “It’s been sitting on the shelf for 10 years now, but in these 10 years there has been a lot of movement and learning.” Von der Leyen said there was overwhelming evidence that companies with
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Kelly Metcalf: Top five predictions for diversity, inclusion...

Four in 10 think firms should focus on...

Hybrid working: How HR can lead business from...

Employee Benefits Awards 2022 deadline fast approaching

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 1: Elan Divon, Dr...

‘Microlearning’ will help embed D&I training, report claims

Progress made on ethnic and gender balance on...

Goldman Sachs announces degree apprenticeship for traders

Succession planning now a priority for in-house recruiters