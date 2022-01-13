Ursula von der Leyen to press for EU-wide female board quotas

Legislation backing a quota for women on boards has been blocked by some national governments since 2012, not necessarily because they oppose the measure but because they believe it is in the national sphere of jurisdiction. Some of these states have already imposed laws to increase female board membership. For example, Denmark passed a law in 2013 requiring the 1,400 largest Danish companies to set targets for the proportion of women on their boards and to develop a policy to increase numbers of women in management. This led to the proportion of women being elected to Danish boards increasing by 70% within five years. Now, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said she will try to get the new rules passed. Von der Leyen, the first female head of the Commission, told the Financial Times: “It's time to move forward with this file,” on Wednesday.Female representation on boards within the EU may soon be backed by law, with the head of the European Commission reviving proposals from nearly a decade ago.