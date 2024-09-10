Oxytocin: Human bonds in the age of hybrid working

Post-pandemic ways of working mean we spend less time face-to-face with colleagues than ever. How can organisations make the most of the oxytocin boost from real-life interactions, asks Patrycja Sobera.

Even in our fast-paced world, our office lives since the pandemic have undoubtedly changed more than we’d seen in the years prior.

We’ve traded office banter for Zoom calls and swapped coffee chats for Microsoft Teams messages.

The consequence? A gradual erosion of face-to-face interactions. But with these changes, something crucial was lost: the magic of human connection.

Because of this, the workplace underwent a complete overhaul with the onset of hybrid working and an eventual return to the office.

While this change was met with mixed feelings, the true impact of the return to the office went beyond business metrics. It ushered in a new moment to rediscover the power of physical presence – something we often forget.

Oxytocin boost

Enter, Oxytocin. Dubbed the “love hormone” or “bonding hormone”, it plays an important role in fostering positive feelings and is crucial in human interactions.

When two people shake hands for example, their bodies typically produce oxytocin, which helps establish trust and build a deeper connection. These seemingly mundane moments can promote an unparalleled human connection.

All industries at some point can be demanding, stressful and forever changing. It often requires a reassuring pat on the back from a peer or leader, a friendly face, good advice, a template or maybe a good technical resolution shortcut.

Take a moment to reminisce about gathering in the kitchen, perhaps swapping ideas over coffee or simply sharing a joke over lunch. These moments held extraordinary significance, fostering a sense of camaraderie and trust.

Without these, it’s not commonplace to chat about the new time management tool or be congratulated on improved target times on responding to clients – these in-person exchanges remedy that as a pathway to trust.

Despite the shift to hybrid work routines, the essence of these personal connections remains irreplaceable.

Establishing trust

This is backed by science too. A handshake or hug is not just a customary gesture; it is a pathway to trust.

Research from Harvard has shown that gestures like handshakes and hugs stimulate oxytocin release, reinforcing bonds essential for cohesive teams and effective teamwork.

But the benefits extend far beyond mere biology. Returning to the office offers a unique opportunity to reignite personal connections and rekindle the spark of creativity that thrives in face-to-face interactions.

It is so much more than just meetings and memos; it is about sharing experiences, making memories, having spontaneous brainstorming sessions and the serendipity of collaboration.

Improving interactions

These face-to-face interactions have proven to enhance team cohesion and trust, as in-person communication allows for nonverbal cues and a better understanding of one another.

Physical presence helps leaders establish credibility and influence, and direct interaction promotes real-time problem-solving and decision-making.

Face-to-face interactions can not only complement but, in some cases, be even more beneficial than digital communications alone because they convey richer, more nuanced personal and social information.

From deciphering subtle cues to sharing a genuine laugh, these moments forge bonds that transcend the confines of any screen interaction.

They facilitate much higher levels of intimacy and trust among participants—and this includes colleagues as well as clients.

Real conversations have been proven to release oxytocin, which promotes feelings of attachment and, most importantly, trust.

So, how can we improve face-to-face interactions, considering their sparsity nowadays?

Be present and attentive: Make sure to give the other person your full attention, and actively listen to what they have to say. This means putting away any distractions, such as mobile phones or laptops, and maintaining that super important eye contact.

Use nonverbal cues: Nonverbal cues such as body language, eye contact, facial expressions and tone of voice can convey a lot of information. Make sure you pay attention to them and effectively employ them to communicate your message and emotions.

Be respectful: Treat the other person with respect and be mindful of their feelings and opinions. Avoid interruption, actively listen and put yourself in their situation for deeper connections and trust.

Be open and honest: Share your thoughts and feelings openly and honestly, and encourage the other person to do the same. This can certainly help build trust and mutual understanding. It can also encourage teams to learn and evolve together.

Don't take yourself too seriously: Humour can be a great way to break the ice and build rapport. Just make sure to keep it appropriate and in line with business and professional etiquette. Always be respectful.

Keep your promises and follow up: Make sure to follow up with the other person as you continue to build the relationship. It's so important to keep and respect commitments we have made; at the end of the day, we only have one chance to make "first impressions" count. Following up and delivering on our commitments helps strengthen connections and improve future interactions.

From deciphering subtle cues to sharing a genuine laugh, these moments forge bonds that transcend the confines of any screen interaction or Microsoft Teams call.

Whether it is celebrating milestones, sharing meals or simply swapping stories, these shouldn’t be overlooked either, with these rituals often strengthening the fabric of organisational identity, fostering a sense of belonging that transcends physical boundaries.

Let us not overlook the profound impact of oxytocin within our workplaces, even from a simple handshake.

By embracing the physical office as a catalyst for camaraderie and collaboration, we lay the groundwork for a future built on shared experiences, trust and understanding.

