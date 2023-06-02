Civil ServiceLatest NewsHolidays and holiday payOvertime

DWP only just introduced overtime holiday pay mechanism, claims union

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: William Barton / Shutterstock.com
Image: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

The Department for Work and Pensions has only just introduced a mechanism to incorporate regular overtime into holiday pay, several years after a landmark judgment concerning how holiday pay should be calculated.

According to the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the DWP has announced that it now has a system in place to allow this to be paid, and will compensate members for a period of up to two years for holiday pay they should have received as a result of working overtime.

The DWP is“also exploring whether it is in a position to backdate payments beyond two years”, the union said.

Holiday pay

Holiday pay changes: how entitlement will be simplified

Holiday pay: why are employers still getting it wrong?

What Harpur Trust v Brazel means for holiday pay

A statement from PCS said: “PCS welcomes the fact that the DWP is finally attempting to remedy a long-standing injustice. However, we are absolutely clear that in the midst of a cost of living crisis members should have all the money that they are entitled to from their employer.

“We will continue to strive for justice for all of those members who are entitled to holiday pay resulting from regular overtime work all the way back to the time of the 2017 ruling.”

It said that “the department needs to comply with the law and make arrangements for both the ongoing payment of holiday pay accrued by the working of overtime and to address the backdating of payments to when the ruling was introduced”.

“PCS has brought a successful employment tribunal claim against the DWP who were forced to pay the successful member two years’ worth of accrued holiday pay as a result regularly working of overtime,” the union said.

In 2017, in Flowers and others v East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, ambulance workers claimed that two types of overtime – “non-guaranteed” overtime taken when their shifts overrun and any voluntary shifts they choose to take in advance – should be included in holiday pay calculations. This was upheld by the Employment Appeal Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Another case in 2014, Bear Scotland v Fulton, saw a tribunal rule that the Working Time Regulations 1998  are to be interpreted so that payments for overtime, which a worker is required to work, must be included in the holiday pay calculation, even where that employer did not guarantee that overtime.

Last month the government announced plans to simplify how holiday pay is calculated, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have developed a digital solution with our payroll provider that enables us to include relevant overtime payments in holiday pay calculations. We have informed staff that those eligible will receive their payments as soon as possible.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Holiday pay changes: how entitlement will be simplified

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

Changes to working time, TUPE and non-competes announced

Coronation time off: ‘Spare a thought’ for those...

EU law bill set to stall as unions...

Employees prefer flexible bank holiday time off

Winter weather and work: five common employer queries

Staff get the day off to mark Employee...

Top 10 HR questions February 2023: Supporting pregnant...

What Harpur Trust v Brazel means for holiday...