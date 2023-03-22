InflationLatest NewsPay & benefitsPay settlements

Pay awards expected to drop back to 5%

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Pay awards in 2023 are expected to peak at 6%
Image: Shutterstock
Pay awards in 2023 are expected to peak at 6%
Image: Shutterstock

Lower pay settlements are expected later in the year according to XpertHR, falling from the current 6% peak.

In the three months to the end of February the median pay settlement, based on the outcome of 198 basic pay awards, was 6% – remaining at a 32-year high. However, the the median basic pay award in the 12 months to December 2023 is predicted to drop back to 5%, with inflationary pressures expected to ease later in the year.

XpertHR’s research finds that 90% of UK employees can expect a pay rise this year, and for 62% of this group this pay rise will be more than they received in 2022.

Just 3% of employees are likely to have their pay frozen in 2023. The outcome is still uncertain for 7%.

Pay settlements 2023

Aldi gives store assistants another pay rise

M&S awards third pay rise in a year

Police pay falls 17% in real terms

Ninety-eight per cent of employers said they were experiencing upward pressure on their pay budgets, with 83% of whom stating this was drived by inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Three-quarters of organisations said their pay budgets were being stretched as they tried to keep pace with pay levels in their industry, while 67% cited the skills shortage as a factor increasing their salaries.

Sheila Attwood, XpertHR senior content manager, data and HR insights, said: “The past year has seen pay awards rise to record levels – a pattern that continued into the early months of 2023. However, our forecast indicates that pay awards may have reached their peak and will settle throughout the course of the year. The prevailing view among economic analysts is that inflation will ease back in the coming months, reducing the pressure on employers struggling to match price rises in their pay awards.

“Many organisations have struggled to meet employee expectations on pay over the past year. Ways to address this over the coming year include weighting pay awards to the lowest paid, providing an evidence base to decisions, looking beyond pay to enhance the benefits package and clearer and transparent communication with employees on their reward package.”

Other findings from XpertHR’s analysis of pay settlements in the three months to the end of February 2023 included:

  • 80% of pay deals were higher than the same group of employees received a year ago. Just 8% were lower and the remaining 12% were pitched at the same level
  • Only 2% of pay settlements resulted in a pay freeze. This time two years ago, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, 35% of wage reviews resulted in a freeze.

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities


Browse all comp and benefits jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Nurses and midwives in Scotland accept new NHS...

Campaign group urges health workers to reject NHS...

Teachers strikes paused as unions begin talks with...

Aldi gives store assistants another pay rise

NHS pay deal confirmed: Strikes suspended as unions...

University staff consider new offer but strikes continue

UK workers would share salary to improve pay...

Teachers in Scotland accept pay deal, ending strike...

Police pay falls 17% in real terms

Union recommends local authority workers reject pay offer