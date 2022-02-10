Payroll compliance: 10 tips to get it right every time

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Payroll compliance is an important consideration for HR and payroll professionals. You need to make sure you can protect your payroll team – and your business as a whole – from any penalties that may stem from non-compliance. You’ll also want to make sure that you’re keeping your employees happy by paying them on time – and seeing that they’re receiving the correct salary in the process. To help you with payroll compliance, we’ve compiled a series of tips that will keep you on the right track.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.