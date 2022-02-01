Gig economyLatest NewsFreelance workersCase lawHolidays and holiday pay

Pimlico Plumbers loses holiday pay appeal in case with ‘huge’ implications

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Gary Smith in 2018 after winning his Supreme Court battle with Pimlico Plumbers. Photo: PA Images / Alamy
Gary Smith in 2018 after winning his Supreme Court battle with Pimlico Plumbers. Photo: PA Images / Alamy

A heating engineer who claimed he was owed holiday pay by Pimlico Plumbers after the Supreme Court ruled that he was a worker and not self-employed, has successfully appealed against a ruling made by the Employment Appeal Tribunal last year that his claim was out of time. Legal experts are warning that the ruling could have “huge” implications for organisations that wrongly engage workers as contractors, as well as employers whose staff receive any kind of variable pay. Last year the EAT upheld the Croydon employment tribunal’s 2019 ruling that Gary Smith had not filed his claim for backdated holiday pay quickly enough. Under tribunal rules, he should have made his claim for missed pay within three months of each holiday period, dating back to 2005. But Lady Justice Simler this morning reversed that decision at the Court of Appeal, holding: “If a worker takes unpaid leave when the employer disputes the right and refuses to pay for the leave, the worker is not exercising the right. “Although domestic legislation can provide for the loss of the right at the end of each leave year, to lose it, the worker must actually have had the opportunity to exercise the right conferred by the Working Time Directive.”
[pullquote]The right does not lapse but carries over and accumulates until termination of the contract, at which point the worker is entitled to a payment in respect of the untaken leave” – Lady Justice Simler[/pullquote]
The legal arguments centred on how the employment tribunal had applied the precedent set in the case of King v Sash Window Company – another case that considered pay for holiday that had been taken and accrued by a worker. Michael Ford QC, barrister at Old Square Chambers, wrote in a blogpost: “The judgment is of importance to all workers denied the right to any paid annual leave, usually on the basis that they are not ‘workers
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

