Personnel Today Awards 2020 open for entries

Entries have opened for the 2020 Personnel Today Awards, recognising the HR professionals, teams and suppliers that have delivered outstanding benefits to their organisations through their people policies.
A message on coronavirus
Personnel Today recognises that, during these unprecedented times, our shortlist party and the Awards ceremony, scheduled for the autumn, will have to be kept under review. The wellbeing of our guests, judges, sponsors and staff will be our priority throughout the 2020 Awards programme.
The 22nd Personnel Today Awards celebrate the very best achievements and innovations in HR and L&D.
Have you and your HR team led an innovative project or transformation, helped your people adjust to significant change or delivered cost-savings through your people policies?
Have you successfully overcome recruitment challenges, or introduced policies to boost diversity and inclusion? If so, you could be in with a chance of winning one of our coveted awards at a glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on 17 November 2020.
2020 Personnel Today Awards categories
Apprenticeship Employer of the Year
Business Sustainability Award
Change Management Award
Diversity and Inclusion Award
Employee Benefits Award
Employee Experience Award
Employer Branding Award
Employment Law Firm of the Year
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
Family Friendly Employer of the Year*
Graduate Scheme of the Year
Health and Wellbeing Award
HR Consultancy of the Year
HR Director of the Year
HR Impact Award
HR Team of the Year
HR Tech Provider of the Year*
HR Technology Award
Innovation in Recruitment Award
L&D Supplier of the Year*
L&D Team of the Year
Learning and Development Award
Resourcing Supplier of the Year*
Talent Management Award
* New categories for 2020
This year sees the introduction of four new categories. Three new supplier categories recognise achievements made in HR technology, learning and development, and recruitment and resourcing, while the new Family Friendly Employer of the Year award aims to reward organisations with outstanding strategies to help retain working parents and carers.
A full list of awards categories and criteria are available on the Personnel Today Awards website.
Personnel Today editor Rob Moss said: “At this time more than anytime, we’re keen to recognise the HR community’s outstanding achievements.
“We’ve been encouraged by the number of enquiries we have received asking when we open for entries and we’re looking forward to celebrating HR professionals’ hard work.”
This year we welcome back recruitment process outsourcing specialist PeopleScout as our gold sponsor and XpertHR are category sponsor.
Last year’s winners included The Co-op, which won Apprenticeship Employer of the Year and went on to win the Overall Winner; Mitchells & Butlers won L&D Team of the Year for a second year running while Great Western Railway and its sister franchise South Western Railway both collected trophies, for health and wellbeing and managing change respectively.
Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend the dazzling awards ceremony and dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 17 November 2020. Previous hosts have included Sally Phillips, Alex Jones, Claudia Winkleman, Hugh Dennis and Alexander Armstrong.
Enter the Personnel Today Awards now!
