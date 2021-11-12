Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Change Management Award

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Bank of Ireland

In 2018 Bank of Ireland set out a strategy to transform itself but suffered from a relative lack of investment post-financial crisis, requiring a transformation of systems, processes, and culture to achieve its purpose of enabling colleagues, customers, and communities to thrive. As an indication of the work required, colleague engagement was measured for the first time in over a decade at just 49%, culture was measured as 55% positive. In 2020 a programme was put in place to verify business initiatives impacting roles, introduce a voluntary-only leaving programme to match the business change. It was essential to support colleagues consider career and life options (during a pandemic), while addressing reduced headcount brought about further cultural improvement. The approach was guided by clear principles, among them the need for alignment to BoI's purpose and values, with complete transparency on rationale and approach, and to maximise voluntary redundancy, removing the need for compulsory redundancy. There had to be operational excellence in management of departures, with exceptional career transition support to ensure colleagues felt positive about BoI. The programme was implemented during the global pandemic, as a result colleague wellbeing was the number one priority. Although BoI needed to reduce headcount, it needed to balance a growth agenda specifically in technical skills due to transformation to a digital bank. Therefore, a talent and critical capability exercise was implemented across all divisions.The programme was implemented over five months, colleagues were advised of outcomes within three weeks of the closing date, with exits being managed over 18-month time frame for customer service continuity. Material voluntary departures agreed, aligning with reductions required, supporting strategic communications to the market (to date over 1,000 colleagues have departed, ultimately rising to a