Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: HR Technology Award

Arvato Financial Solutions in partnership with the Access Group

Based in Glasgow, Arvato is a credit management company with nearly 500 employees and a field agent team of 190. Other Arvato companies in the UK offer supply chain and customer relationship management services and employ more than 3,000 people.Until recently Arvato did not have a company-wide mechanism for boosting employee recognition and motivation. Acknowledgements were only seen by people attending events and were soon forgotten. In normal times, connecting with the growing number of field agents was already difficult. When Covid-19 hit, feelings of isolation escalated among the workforce because of home working. Arvato’s HR and business operations leads were already impressed by the Access Group’s learning management system, which they used for group training around governance, risk and compliance. They were aware of the vendor’s new employee recognition app, Access Applause. After a short trial, which proved ease of rollout, affordability and proof of benefit, Applause became the chosen solution. The result has seen many employee stories and achievements come to light that otherwise may have gone unnoticed with 75% of Arvato employees engaging with the platform. Team leaders have been able to present staff with rewards via Applause and since early May 2021 the company has been offering vouchers towards food and drink, or online shopping, in recognition of a job well done. With these small gestures proving welcomed by staff, some team leaders have developed innovative reward campaigns for good work, which they promote to their teams. The company says it has seen a happier, more engaged workforce develop with an increase in productivity increase and less staff chu