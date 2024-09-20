Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Workplace culture

The Workplace Culture Award showcases companies’ efforts to improve morale and productivity while making the workplace a happy place to be.

In a very competitive category, the judges sought to pick out those entries that were able to highlight the most innovative and successful initiatives. This year the category is sponsored by NatWest.

Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons UK has been providing early years care and education for over 30 years, with 291 settings and more than 8,500 employees. It prioritises colleague wellbeing and promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). The company actively involves employees in decision-making through initiatives like suggestion boxes and community groups. The Be Heard Employee Forum introduced improvements such as a new summer uniform and enhanced wellbeing benefits like the Thrive app and discounted gym memberships.

Bright Horizons invests heavily in professional development, supporting over 500 apprentices annually. The company also focuses on financial wellbeing, having invested £20 million in salary reviews over the past two years and offering financial support tools like debt consolidation loans and salary sacrifice schemes. Wellbeing is a key focus, with mental health support programmes, flexible working options, and various perks available.

The company is committed to sustainability and community engagement, with numerous nurseries awarded the Green Flag Eco-Schools award. It also raises funds through its charity, the Foundation for Children. Bright Horizons’ holistic approach to employee care contributes to a thriving workplace, as shown by a high (87%) response rate in its 2023 employee survey and the lowest staff turnover ever recorded, with more than 80% of colleagues considering Bright Horizons a “great” place to work. Additionally, 94% feel they have the training they need to do their jobs and 94% reported meaningful career development discussions with managers.

Busy Bees Nurseries

Busy Bees, one of the largest childcare providers in the UK, faced recruitment and retention challenges due to the post-Brexit and post-pandemic environment. In 2022, high employee turnover and increased temporary staffing costs highlighted the need for a cultural transformation. With over 350 nurseries and almost 10,000 employees, the leadership team recognised the importance of improving workplace culture to attract and retain talent. After the appointment of Charlotte Hutchings as chief people officer, a new people-focused strategy was implemented.

One key change was the development of a thorough induction programme for centre directors, leading to a 27% reduction in turnover for this role. Busy Bees also introduced an annual conference to foster connections among centre directors. Additionally, the company launched the Be Heard engagement survey, which saw a 22% increase in participation, and listening groups were created to encourage feedback from all employees.

Busy Bees improved its recognition schemes with the Living Our Values Everyday initiative, resulting in over 1,500 employee acknowledgements. It also revamped its annual awards, allowing all staff to be nominated, which saw a significant rise in participation. Other enhancements included improved employee benefits and wellbeing initiatives. These changes have positively impacted employee engagement, with a 14% decrease in attrition and a 75% increase in job applications. Busy Bees continues to exceed its financial and operational targets.

Citipost Mail

Citipost Mail, one of the largest privately owned distribution companies in the UK, is undergoing significant change due to a declining core market. To ensure a sustainable future, it is focusing on maintaining its strong, family-like culture while expanding and diversifying. Key initiatives introduced include revising the induction process for new staff, offering flexible and hybrid working options, and conducting quarterly job chats to monitor staff wellbeing and encourage innovation. It also launched community days for charity volunteering, career progression support, an employee of the month award, and various in-house events to strengthen team bonds.

By implementing a new recruitment process the firm has ensured that all its employees from the initial hiring stage are made to feel part of the Citipost team and experience the best quality onboarding with a high attention to detail. This is pertinent for senior managers and junior team members.

Citipost Mail’s positive culture is frequently mentioned by employees, as highlighted in surveys like Great Place to Work (GPTW) and Investors in People. In 2024, the company achieved a 98% score as a great place to work. It was also awarded Investors in People Gold in December 2022, exceeding international standards across all indicators. By enhancing communication through newsletters, suggestion boxes, and meetings, and offering better work-life balance with flexible working, Citipost Mail has strengthened its workplace culture. These efforts have led to improved employee satisfaction, and the company continues to aim for higher rankings in upcoming awards.

Dishoom

Dishoom is committed to the wellbeing of its team, emphasising the value of Seva, which means selfless service. Its core values include innovation, teamwork, charity, sustainability, and culture. The company focuses on creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels comfortable, with over 2,000 employees from diverse backgrounds, including many South Asian chefs. Dishoom has introduced several initiatives to improve the team experience. These include an annual MasterChef competition, a cricket tournament, trips to India after five years of service, and a 10-year celebration with special rewards.

The company offers wellbeing programmes like bike check-ups, tree planting events, and a kitchen academy for chef development. Managers receive training in leadership skills, and there are regular celebrations such as the Summer Dishoom Family Mela and Christmas party. To promote communication, Dishoom holds Chai Chats between employees and managers, and uses surveys, newsletters and apps to keep the team informed. Wellbeing initiatives include mental health support, physical activities, and financial advice.

Competitions for new product launches and innovative initiatives keep the excitement alive, while the company is keen to showcase the unique talents and passions of our team, from jewellery making to photography. This continuous recognition keeps everyone engaged while creating a supportive, dynamic environment.

These efforts have greatly improved employee satisfaction, with 89% feeling more cared for since the pandemic. Dishoom’s inclusive culture encourages freedom of expression and has led to high rankings in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 and Glassdoor’s Top 50. The company’s strong focus on community and culture has helped lower staff turnover and increased engagement.

FreeAgent

FreeAgent’s accounting software helps 170,000 small businesses manage their finances and has grown since 2007 to a team of around 290 employees. Its culture is built on the values of ‘own it, enjoy it, and be proud of it’, with the aim of creating a supportive and diverse workplace. Employees are encouraged to try new ideas without fear of blame, and weekly town hall meetings led by CEO Roan Lavery celebrate achievements and promote open communication. Employee wellbeing is prioritised with private medical insurance, flexible working, and numerous benefits including a cycle-to-work scheme and summer four-day weeks.

FreeAgent supports diversity, with 45% of its workforce being women and 26.9% in the engineering team, higher than the UK tech average. There are also initiatives such as leadership coaching for women and staff networks focused on issues like menopause and neurodiversity. Employee feedback is gathered through surveys and Q&A sessions, and recent changes include menopause training and flexible work-from-anywhere policies.

This focus on employee welfare has led to a low turnover rate of 8.17%, well below the UK average. Employees appreciate the genuine inclusivity and opportunities for professional growth, with many highlighting the positive work environment, support for mental health, and a strong sense of community that makes FreeAgent an enjoyable place to work.

Health Shield Friendly Society

Health Shield is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of its employees and members through its health cash plans and innovative solutions. At its core, the company values employee happiness, open communication, and a strong workplace culture. It is currently addressing the challenges of adapting to the fast-paced digital healthcare landscape. The transformation programme aims to streamline processes and enhance customer service while promoting collaboration and innovation among staff. This cultural shift is designed to empower employees during this period of change.

Health Shield actively engages its workforce through regular feedback, surveys, and workshops. Employees are encouraged to contribute ideas and feel involved in decision-making. The company has introduced initiatives like ‘change champions’ and ‘lean agents’ to drive engagement and ensure smooth communication throughout the transformation process. Its internal communications working group keeps employees informed, and the ‘All Ideas Matter’ forum gives staff a voice.

Health Shield has also strengthened its wellbeing strategy, offering mental, physical, and financial support to staff. This includes health checks, on-site therapies, and financial advice. The company has created an environment where employees feel supported and valued. Employee engagement remains high, with improved survey scores and no voluntary leavers in 2024. Health Shield continues to embrace change, confident in its team’s ability to shape a healthier future for its employees and members.

Newton

Newton’s success relies on its talented employees, and its workplace culture focuses on fostering extraordinary careers while creating meaningful, positive change for clients. The company values exceptional performance, professionalism, and respect for its people. Since its founding, it has grown from three employees to 600, with this expansion attributed to its strong culture. Newton prioritises personal growth, offering limitless development opportunities through its client network and the support of development managers. Employees can gain equity in the company within four years, which promotes a sense of ownership.

The company listens to its employees through surveys like N-Gauge and employee forums, ensuring everyone can voice ideas and concerns. It also supports wellbeing with initiatives such as employee assistance, regular appraisals, and dedicated wellbeing sessions for project teams. The company has inclusion networks that support employees and influence wider business strategies.

Engagement is a key part of Newton’s culture, with regular events that build relationships and enhance teamwork. Employees are also encouraged to take part in volunteering and charity work. Newton’s inclusive culture has led to improved survey scores, with fewer people considering leaving the company than in previous years. The company remains committed to evolving its culture to support its people and navigate challenging market conditions.

Zopa Bank

Zopa aims to build the best bank in the UK, with its 845 employees, known as Zopians, driving its success. The company focuses on maintaining a workplace culture where employees thrive and are motivated. Zopa’s business scorecard links employee engagement and diversity targets to its overall performance, ensuring accountability. The company provides clear career pathways through a job levelling framework and offers personal development through initiatives like the Career Leapfrog programme and mentoring partnerships. Zopa listens to employee feedback, using the Zopometer survey to track engagement and develop improvement plans.

Innovation is encouraged, with employees testing new products and participating in events like hackathons. The company values inclusion and offers training on neurodiversity, unconscious bias, and menopause to create a supportive environment. Recent efforts to merge with another company included a ‘culture audit’ to integrate new employees smoothly.

Zopa offers a range of benefits, including cost-of-living bonuses for lower-paid employees and extended employee assistance programmes. Its focus on people has contributed to business success, with 1.2 million customers, significant revenue growth, and profitability in 2023. Zopa has high employee retention, low turnover, and strong engagement scores, with over 90% of employees recommending the company. Diversity and inclusion are improving, with increased representation of women and ethnic minorities in the workforce.