Personnel Today Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed

After a busy few weeks for our expert judging panel, the finalists of the Personnel Today Awards 2024 can now be revealed. The shortlist includes a broad range of employers of all sizes and the suppliers that support them, organisations that put their workforce at the heart of what they do.
Having received a record number of entries, the annual celebration of HR and L&D – now in its 26th year – culminates in a glittering awards ceremony on London’s Park Lane in November. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be profiling each and every finalist’s work to find out what impressed our judges.
2024 Personnel Today Awards shortlist
Employers on the 2024 Personnel Today Awards shortlist include large organisations such as Deloitte, NHS England and Centrica and smaller businesses such as AG Barr, West Midlands Safari Park and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water. The full shortlists are below.
Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said: “It’s been another bumper year – thank you to all those who entered and huge congratulations to every one of our finalists. Our judges have made some very difficult decisions in working out who warrants a place on the shortlist and I extend sincere thanks for their time and expertise.”
The awards evening takes place on 19 November 2024 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel with the evening comprising a champagne reception, fine dining, entertainment, the winners’ ceremony and an after-party.
There will also be a special guest host who will be revealed on the night – previous presenters have included Claudia Winkleman, Lucy Porter and Russell Kane.
Personnel Today would like all our sponsors, who help make this celebration possible: EY, LHH, NatWest, NU Concept Solutions, and Employee Benefits Live 2024.
Last year, Virgin Media O2 walked away with the Overall Winner trophy for its wide-ranging early careers programmes.
The Personnel Today Awards 2024 Shortlist
Candidate Experience Award
Dishoom
Grant Thornton UK
Kier Group
Police Now
Tata Consultancy Services
The HALO Trust
Change Management Award
AstraZeneca
Bank of Ireland
Dishoom
IMI
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK
Digital HR and Technology Award
Sponsored by NU Concept Solutions
AMFRESH Group UK
Bank of Ireland
Ciena in partnership with Benefex
Deloitte UK
Mitie in partnership with eArcu
Sonova
Welcome Break
Early Careers Award
AtkinsRéalis
Health Assured
MBDA in partnership with SMRS
National Grid
Savills
Tata Consultancy Services
Vero HR
Employee Experience Award – Larger Employers
Eksim Holding
Firstsource Solutions Limited
HSBC Legal in partnership with Project X Partners
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK
Teleperformance UK & Ireland
Employee Experience Award – Smaller Employers
AG Barr
Al Rayan Bank
Aldermore Group
Citipost Mail
Danske Bank UK
Dishoom
Texthelp
University of Bath With The TCM Group
Employment Law Firm of the Year
Boyes Turner
Charles Russell Speechlys
Irwin Mitchell
Mishcon de Reya
Shakespeare Martineau
Starford Legal HR
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Larger Employers
AtkinsRéalis
Bank of Ireland
Grant Thornton UK
Marsh McLennan in partnership with Ambitious about Autism
Sanofi
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Smaller Employers
4most Europe Ltd
IRIS Software Group
Just Group plc
RSPCA
Skyscanner
TransPennine Express
West Midlands Safari Park
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust
Civil Service in partnership with Talogy
Department of Health Northern Ireland in partnership with Healthdaq
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water
NHS England in partnership with escalla
Police Now
Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
Wigan Council
Family Friendly Employer of the Year
AtkinsRéalis
Citi in partnership with Bright Horizons
E.ON UK
Kier
Nest – National Employment Savings Trust
Health & Wellbeing Award
Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Centrica in partnership with Benefex
Currys
Dishoom
Pernod Ricard in partnership with Unmind
South Western Railway
Zopa Bank
HR Consultancy of the Year
Eleve HR
Ena HR & Training
Innecto Reward Consulting
Let’s Talk Talent
The Affable Partnership
The TCM Group
Vero HR
HR Director of the Year
Sponsored by LHH
Angela Williams – Corsearch
Janine Leightley – Bright Horizons
Jonathan Potter – AstraZeneca
Lisa Davidson – The HALO Trust
Lorraine Kelly – King’s College London
Nicola Buckley – TransPennine Express
Nicola Marshall – Welcome Break
HR Impact Award
Babcock in partnership with Manpower
King’s College London
Lloyds Banking Group
Next in partnership with The TCM Group
Octavius in partnership with eArcu
Teleperformance
Virgin Media O2
Vita Health Group
HR Team of the Year
King’s College London
Leyton
Lucy Group
South Western Railway
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK
Zopa Bank
HR Tech Provider of the Year
Benefex
eArcu
Flip
Meet & Engage
OpenBlend
Talos360
YuLife
Zest Technology
Hybrid Working Award
Currys
E.ON UK
Mauve Group
Phoenix Group
Innovation in Recruitment Award
Sponsored by EY
Barratt Developments in partnership with The School Outreach Company
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust
Grant Thornton UK in partnership with Neurosight
Lloyds Banking Group
LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare in partnership with AudienceLink
Robert Walters Advisory
South Western Railway
Witherslack Group
L&D Supplier of the Year
Bit Famous in partnership with Shawbrook Bank
escalla
Management Dynamics
Mindset Practice
Mintra
NKD in partnership with Australia Post
RightTrack Learning
Skillsoft
Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers
AstraZeneca
Biffa
Bright Horizons
Grant Thornton UK
Nationwide Building Society
NatWest Group
NHS England in partnership with escalla
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK
Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers
Dishoom
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water
Just Group
PineBridge Investments
Viessmann UK
Witherslack Group
Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award
Aldermore Group
Bank of Ireland
Betfred
Deloitte UK
London Gatwick in partnership with Benefex
National Highways
South Western Railway
Teleperformance UK & Ireland
Talent Acquisition Supplier of the Year
Healthdaq in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust
LHH
Omni RMS
PeopleScout in partnership with Heathrow
VHR
Talent Management Award
Informa in partnership with Talupp
Lloyds Banking Group
Rolls-Royce
Vero HR
Workplace Culture Award
Sponsored by NatWest
Bright Horizons
Busy Bees Nurseries
Citipost Mail
Dishoom
FreeAgent
Health Shield Friendly Society
Newton
Zopa Bank
