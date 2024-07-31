Personnel Today Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed

After a busy few weeks for our expert judging panel, the finalists of the Personnel Today Awards 2024 can now be revealed. The shortlist includes a broad range of employers of all sizes and the suppliers that support them, organisations that put their workforce at the heart of what they do.

Having received a record number of entries, the annual celebration of HR and L&D – now in its 26th year – culminates in a glittering awards ceremony on London’s Park Lane in November. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be profiling each and every finalist’s work to find out what impressed our judges.

2024 Personnel Today Awards shortlist Book a table now

Employers on the 2024 Personnel Today Awards shortlist include large organisations such as Deloitte, NHS England and Centrica and smaller businesses such as AG Barr, West Midlands Safari Park and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water. The full shortlists are below.

Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said: “It’s been another bumper year – thank you to all those who entered and huge congratulations to every one of our finalists. Our judges have made some very difficult decisions in working out who warrants a place on the shortlist and I extend sincere thanks for their time and expertise.”

The awards evening takes place on 19 November 2024 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel with the evening comprising a champagne reception, fine dining, entertainment, the winners’ ceremony and an after-party.

There will also be a special guest host who will be revealed on the night – previous presenters have included Claudia Winkleman, Lucy Porter and Russell Kane.

Personnel Today would like all our sponsors, who help make this celebration possible: EY, LHH, NatWest, NU Concept Solutions, and Employee Benefits Live 2024.

Last year, Virgin Media O2 walked away with the Overall Winner trophy for its wide-ranging early careers programmes.

Book your table now

The Personnel Today Awards 2024 Shortlist

Candidate Experience Award

Dishoom

Grant Thornton UK

Kier Group

Police Now

Tata Consultancy Services

The HALO Trust

Change Management Award

AstraZeneca

Bank of Ireland

Dishoom

IMI

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

Digital HR and Technology Award

Sponsored by NU Concept Solutions

AMFRESH Group UK

Bank of Ireland

Ciena in partnership with Benefex

Deloitte UK

Mitie in partnership with eArcu

Sonova

Welcome Break

Early Careers Award

AtkinsRéalis

Health Assured

MBDA in partnership with SMRS

National Grid

Savills

Tata Consultancy Services

Vero HR

Employee Experience Award – Larger Employers

Eksim Holding

Firstsource Solutions Limited

HSBC Legal in partnership with Project X Partners

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

Teleperformance UK & Ireland

Employee Experience Award – Smaller Employers

AG Barr

Al Rayan Bank

Aldermore Group

Citipost Mail

Danske Bank UK

Dishoom

Texthelp

University of Bath With The TCM Group

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Boyes Turner

Charles Russell Speechlys

Irwin Mitchell

Mishcon de Reya

Shakespeare Martineau

Starford Legal HR

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Larger Employers

AtkinsRéalis

Bank of Ireland

Grant Thornton UK

Marsh McLennan in partnership with Ambitious about Autism

Sanofi

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Smaller Employers

4most Europe Ltd

IRIS Software Group

Just Group plc

RSPCA

Skyscanner

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Safari Park

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust

Civil Service in partnership with Talogy

Department of Health Northern Ireland in partnership with Healthdaq

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

NHS England in partnership with escalla

Police Now

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Wigan Council

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

AtkinsRéalis

Citi in partnership with Bright Horizons

E.ON UK

Kier

Nest – National Employment Savings Trust

Health & Wellbeing Award

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Centrica in partnership with Benefex

Currys

Dishoom

Pernod Ricard in partnership with Unmind

South Western Railway

Zopa Bank

HR Consultancy of the Year

Eleve HR

Ena HR & Training

Innecto Reward Consulting

Let’s Talk Talent

The Affable Partnership

The TCM Group

Vero HR

HR Director of the Year

Sponsored by LHH

Angela Williams – Corsearch

Janine Leightley – Bright Horizons

Jonathan Potter – AstraZeneca

Lisa Davidson – The HALO Trust

Lorraine Kelly – King’s College London

Nicola Buckley – TransPennine Express

Nicola Marshall – Welcome Break

HR Impact Award

Babcock in partnership with Manpower

King’s College London

Lloyds Banking Group

Next in partnership with The TCM Group

Octavius in partnership with eArcu

Teleperformance

Virgin Media O2

Vita Health Group

HR Team of the Year

King’s College London

Leyton

Lucy Group

South Western Railway

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

Zopa Bank

HR Tech Provider of the Year

Benefex

eArcu

Flip

Meet & Engage

OpenBlend

Talos360

YuLife

Zest Technology

Hybrid Working Award

Currys

E.ON UK

Mauve Group

Phoenix Group

Innovation in Recruitment Award

Sponsored by EY

Barratt Developments in partnership with The School Outreach Company

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust

Grant Thornton UK in partnership with Neurosight

Lloyds Banking Group

LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare in partnership with AudienceLink

Robert Walters Advisory

South Western Railway

Witherslack Group

L&D Supplier of the Year

Bit Famous in partnership with Shawbrook Bank

escalla

Management Dynamics

Mindset Practice

Mintra

NKD in partnership with Australia Post

RightTrack Learning

Skillsoft

Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers

AstraZeneca

Biffa

Bright Horizons

Grant Thornton UK

Nationwide Building Society

NatWest Group

NHS England in partnership with escalla

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers

Dishoom

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Just Group

PineBridge Investments

Viessmann UK

Witherslack Group

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

Aldermore Group

Bank of Ireland

Betfred

Deloitte UK

London Gatwick in partnership with Benefex

National Highways

South Western Railway

Teleperformance UK & Ireland

Talent Acquisition Supplier of the Year

Healthdaq in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust

LHH

Omni RMS

PeopleScout in partnership with Heathrow

VHR

Talent Management Award

Informa in partnership with Talupp

Lloyds Banking Group

Rolls-Royce

Vero HR

Workplace Culture Award

Sponsored by NatWest

Bright Horizons

Busy Bees Nurseries

Citipost Mail

Dishoom

FreeAgent

Health Shield Friendly Society

Newton

Zopa Bank