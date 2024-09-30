Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Employee Experience (Larger Employers)

Entrants in the Personnel Today Awards 2024 Employee Experience Award for Larger Employers, thought deeply about critical factors such as morale and retention and engaged closely with employees. Here are the firms shortlisted for this year’s award.

Eksim Holding

The Dicle Family Visits Project, launched by Dicle Elektrik’s internal communication and employer branding team, aimed to improve the morale and loyalty of field personnel in Türkiye’s southeastern Anatolia region. The project focused on blue-collar workers facing challenging working conditions in provinces like Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Siirt, Batman, and Şırnak. Managed by Eksim Holding’s corporate communications directorate and Dicle Elektrik’s occupational health and safety directorate, the initiative involved selecting 200 field workers who excelled in adhering to safety rules.

Senior managers conducted home visits, which included personalised gifts such as Hero Electrician statues and age-appropriate books for the workers’ children. These visits allowed managers to connect directly with workers, listening to their concerns and suggestions, breaking down hierarchical barriers, and strengthening a sense of belonging and safety.

The project was well-received, boosting employee morale and creating a safer work environment. Employees felt honoured by the personal attention, and the initiative successfully promoted communication and the importance of safety practices. Following the positive outcomes, the project plans to expand from 200 visits to 1,000 by 2025.

The Dicle Family Visits Project has set a new benchmark for employee engagement in the energy distribution sector, demonstrating how personalised attention and thoughtful gestures can significantly enhance worker loyalty and motivation.

Firstsource Solutions Limited

Firstsource Solutions, based in Mumbai, India, is a global provider of customer management, back-office support, and IT solutions, with around 5,000 employees in the UK. The company serves major clients such as Sky, EON, Natwest, and Lloyds Bank. Firstsource has developed an employee engagement framework centred around four pillars: connect, culture, celebration, and career, aimed at creating a supportive and motivating work environment.

Despite its efforts, Firstsource has faced challenges in staff retention, with a peak monthly attrition rate of 7.6% in 2022. To address this, it implemented a comprehensive employee experience framework designed to reduce attrition, stabilise the workforce, and enhance employee commitment.

The framework includes thorough onboarding, open communication channels, and platforms like FirstConnect and FirstWorld for resolving grievances and fostering global connectivity. The company also celebrates employee achievements through initiatives such as the FirstReward programme and the recognition relay campaign, which have significantly increased levels of appreciation within the workforce.

Firstsource is committed to creating an inclusive workplace and has launched several career development initiatives. These include Firstsource Academy, which offers training in areas such as robotics and analytics, and partnerships with institutions like Ulster University for higher education. These efforts have successfully reduced the attrition rate to 4.8% per month, reflecting the company’s success in retaining talent and improving its workplace environment.

HSBC Legal in partnership with Project X Partners

HSBC’s legal function, comprising around 1,600 employees worldwide, partnered with Project X Partners to address workplace challenges and improve employee satisfaction through the Legal People Programme. This initiative aimed to create a supportive environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered. In 2021, the legal team’s employee survey revealed lower engagement levels compared with HSBC’s overall benchmark, with only 58% participation. To understand the issues, a six-week discovery sprint was conducted, involving over 100 legal employees in workshops, interviews, and data analysis.

The findings led to three strategic objectives: building a healthy, inclusive culture; engaging employees by connecting them with the legal strategy; and developing their skills to create a world-class legal team. The programme took a bottom-up approach, with legal colleagues actively involved in designing and implementing initiatives. This helped establish trust, transparency, and accountability, with senior leaders committing to and supporting these changes.

The programme has significantly improved employee engagement, with participation in the annual survey rising to 81% in 2023, alongside increases in various engagement indices. Notable achievements include enhanced diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, expanded recognition schemes, and improved career development opportunities. It has had a positive impact, fostering a more engaged and motivated workforce within HSBC’s legal function.

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK faced significant challenges due to the pandemic and a potential hostile takeover. To address employee anxiety and uncertainty, the chief executive officer and chief business services officer introduced a dedicated day for employee volunteering as part of their strategy to boost morale and foster a sense of purpose. This initiative, launched in 2022, focused on people and the planet, aligning with the company’s commitment to wellbeing and social responsibility.

In 2023, the company hired a sustainability manager, completing a team dedicated to promoting social value and sustainability. This team, working closely with HR, integrated volunteer days into every employee’s experience, encouraging a culture of giving back. Employees were also encouraged to log and share their activities through the in-house app, People and Planet. The initiative not only supported local communities but also raised £158k for Macmillan Cancer Support, with plans to expand support to other charities.

The impact of this initiative is evident in the high engagement levels recorded in surveys and a reduction in staff turnover. In 2023, 12% of the workforce volunteered, contributing nearly 6,000 hours to various causes. This effort forms part of the company’s broader commitment to creating social value, with £2.6 billion generated in 2022, supporting both employee wellbeing and business growth.

Teleperformance UK & Ireland

Teleperformance UK prioritises employee experience, focusing on every stage of the employee lifecycle to ensure success for both its workforce and the company. After the pandemic, the shift to a hybrid workforce posed challenges in maintaining a unified culture. The company worked to ensure that all employees, whether remote or onsite, felt valued and connected. Key areas of focus included communication, engagement, culture, access to resources, and leadership.

Teleperformance enhanced communication by integrating digital platforms like Microsoft Teams and ensuring open channels for feedback and updates. Engagement efforts included wellbeing programmes, mental health support, and revamped reward systems. The company also promoted diversity and inclusion through employee resource groups and supported community involvement via corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Leadership played a crucial role in maintaining visibility and accessibility, with regular CEO townhalls and leadership training for managing hybrid teams. These efforts have significantly improved employee satisfaction, reflected in higher engagement scores, reduced absence and attrition rates, and external recognition as a great place to work.

This year the company was externally certified as a Great Place to Work for the third year running with an impressive participation rate of 49%. Its Trust Index Score came in at 74% (+4%pt increase from 2022), with 79% of employees at Teleperformance saying it is a great place to work, compared with 54% of employees at a typical UK based-company.

The success of these initiatives is evident in the positive outcomes for both employees and the business, including improved communication, better engagement, and substantial cost savings.