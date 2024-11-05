Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Learning and Development (Smaller Employers)

Learning and development initiatives can be transformative for smaller employers. Shortlisted companies in this category showed judges innovative ways to upskill and reskill employees, enhance retention and customer satisfaction, and improve engagement.

Dishoom

Over the past 12 years, Dishoom has seen significant growth and change. With 10 cafes, 14 delivery kitchens, and nearly 2,000 team members, it now serves 3 million guests annually. However, the hospitality industry has faced various challenges, including Brexit, the pandemic and the arrival of a new generation of workers with different learning and development expectations. Dishoom launched several initiatives to meet these evolving needs.

Personnel Today Awards Grosvenor House Hotel, 19 November 2024

Book your table now

By 2022, Dishoom had created its own L&D production company, developed over 180 microlearning videos, introduced a learning management system (LMS), and produced more than 80 e-learning modules. These initiatives successfully engaged team members, reduced new-starter turnover, and offered both digital and face-to-face training. However, there was a need for a more seamless learning experience.

Recognising this, Dishoom focused on creating updated workbooks. Through extensive feedback from staff, the new workbooks were designed to integrate training resources into one ecosystem, blending digital, classroom, and practical training. They included QR codes, surveys, checklists, and more. The result was a unified, easy-to-use resource that boosted employee engagement and learning. Since their launch, these workbooks have received a 98% satisfaction rate in new-starter feedback, improved guest satisfaction, and reduced turnover by 20%.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

In 2022, 45% of Dwr Cymru Welsh Water colleagues made internal moves, but feedback from the 2021 employee engagement survey indicated there was room for improvement. Employees felt that career advancement opportunities were limited and too many positions were filled externally. To address this, the company launched several learning and development initiatives in partnership with Amazing If, an award-winning organisation.

The partnership, established in October 2022, focused on introducing the “squiggly career” concept, which encourages employees to view career progression as a flexible path, rather than a traditional, linear one. The Squiggle & Stay programme aimed to promote a growth mindset among staff, encouraging them to explore new roles within the company. This initiative was backed by the CEO and managed by a task force from the HR department, ensuring wide support.

Key elements included career conversations, career ‘safaris’, and a career development model. More than 65 colleagues have participated in career safaris, gaining experience in other departments. Results showed that all participants found these opportunities beneficial for networking and preparing for future roles. The introduction of these programmes contributed to a 1% rise in employee engagement and a 48% increase in internal moves by 2023. Overall, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water’s innovative approach has had a significant positive impact on employee growth, development, and retention.

Just Group

Just Group, which provides financial products and guidance to those nearing retirement, wanted to achieve competitive advantage through the power of its workforce. To foster a high-performance and inclusive culture, the company identified the need for stronger people management skills among its leaders, so launched an initiative to improve them.

Following an engagement survey in 2022, feedback indicated that the quality of management support was below industry standards, and there were concerns about opportunities for growth and development within teams. To address these gaps, Just Group implemented a comprehensive development programme named Power Up, based on the Just Group Twelve, which features 12 personas representing the qualities of effective people managers.

The programme involved extensive research, including surveys and interviews with managers, to pinpoint specific learning needs. Engaging resources such as a movie-style trailer were created to generate excitement prior to the launch, and the initiative received strong support from the CEO and executives. There was a welcome pack, notebook, bespoke card deck, branded pens and popcorn to pique employees’ interest.

Success was measured through feedback surveys after each module, revealing that 95% of participants found the content relevant to their roles. Additionally, engagement scores improved significantly in key areas, and there was increased satisfaction with management support. This evidence indicates that the initiative successfully enhanced the skills of people managers, leading to a more engaged and high-performing workforce.

PineBridge Investments

Pinebridge Investments faced a significant challenge in managing the demands of a fast-paced industry, marked by constantly evolving regulatory requirements, and interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. It aimed to foster the comprehensive development of its employees through a dual approach – creative pathways for personal growth such as internal mobility, individual assessments, mentoring, and coaching alongside functional training to enhance essential industry skills and certifications.

To support employee engagement and retention, it invested in career development through talent management processes, promoting internal transfers, and providing access to a global professional development platform. The organisation’s emphasis on mentoring and promoting from within established a unique strength. With a dedicated global head of employee development and engagement, employees benefited from a comprehensive development platform offering online and virtual training tailored to various learning styles and schedules.

This inclusive training approach enabled equitable access to diverse courses covering technical, leadership and soft skills. PineBridge received positive feedback on its management and leadership programmes, as evidenced by an employee engagement survey where 80% of respondents expressed willingness to recommend their managers. The Leadership Development Programme has significantly impacted the organisation, with a high Net Promoter Score reflecting participants’ satisfaction and a successful track record of promotions among graduates.

Viessmann UK

Viessmann UK, a manufacturer of high-efficiency heating and renewable energy systems, wanted to introduce tailored development paths for all employees. To do this, it introduced a comprehensive training programme called ViSkill to upskill and reskill its workforce across all levels. Developed in collaboration with various internal teams and an external consultancy, ViSkill equips staff with the necessary technological, product, and market knowledge to thrive within the company.

The programme spans six to nine months, featuring between 10 and 12 training days per employee through diverse methods, including video content, formal sessions, and peer-led learning. With 50% of the training conducted through peer interaction, relationships are strengthened, particularly benefiting new joiners and fostering a culture of mutual support. The initiative has also resulted in investment, including significant funding allocated for its development and implementation.

Feedback indicates that employees are more motivated and confident, with an overall satisfaction rating of 4.4 out of 5. The programme’s principles – collaboration, a balance between formal and peer-led training, and a focus on roles – have ensured its success.

As a result, Viessmann has achieved a stronger positioning in the market, particularly in heat pumps, while employee turnover has decreased. Overall, ViSkill demonstrates Viessmann’s commitment to professional development and has positively impacted customer satisfaction, with its Trustpilot rating increasing from 4.0 to 4.3.

Witherslack Group

Witherslack Group is a leading provider of specialist education for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health needs, employing 2,500 people. It offers a unique approach to support and inspire its young people, based on extensive experience and understanding known as The Witherslack Way. Faced with a 50% turnover rate across its children’s homes and challenges in attracting suitable candidates for entry-level roles, Witherslack Group recognised the need to improve the induction and onboarding experience.

The introduction of its Care Academy aimed to deliver a structured, high-quality induction that would empower new colleagues, instilling confidence in their decision to join. By providing essential knowledge and skills, the academy sought to enhance employee retention and in turn strengthen children’s relationships. Through collaboration with various departments and feedback from managers and new hires, Witherslack developed a comprehensive learning programme.

It implemented a new Learning Hub for monitoring training progress and recruited experienced learning and development partners to design tailored training modules. The programme has significantly improved staff retention rates, reducing total turnover from 50% to 30% and staff leaving within six months from 57% to 11%. As a result, the number of Witherslack Group Homes receiving a “good” or “outstanding” Ofsted inspection rating way exceeded the national average. Learner evaluations indicate increased knowledge and confidence, with average scores rising from 3.2 to 4.5 and from 3.4 to 4.6, respectively. The Care Academy has built a positive reputation and is set to expand further.