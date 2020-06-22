Pinsent Masons scoops four awards at first virtual People in Law awards

Comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Rachel Parris entertained a virtual audience at the People in Law awards

Pinsent Masons scooped up four awards – including the coveted Grand Prix award – at this year’s People in Law awards.

The awards, which celebrate HR professionals working in the legal sector, were attended by more than 300 online guests, celebrating in evening wear from the comfort of their own homes.

Pinsent Masons won awards for best health and wellbeing initiative (for firms with more than 750 employees including partners), best HR innovation through technology, senior HR ally and the Grand Prix.

DAC Beachcroft won the award for outstanding employee engagement, while Barcan+Kirby were crowned HR team of the year.

The awards for excellence in talent management and learning and development went to Trowers & Hamlins. Shearman & Sterling won the best CSR/Pro Bono initiative.

The awards, which took place last Thursday (17 June) were hosted by comedian couple Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke.

The audience enjoyed videos of sponsors announcing award winners, often with children appearing in the background highlighting the increasing normality of working from home.

Before the ceremony began, attendees could chat in their own meeting rooms or mingle in other firms’ and sponsors’ rooms. Afterwards, 200 of the attendees enjoyed some further networking and a virtual disco.

Jonathan Bond, Director of HR & Learning at Pinsent Masons, said: “I learned two key lessons at the People in Law Awards. First, it is possible to have a highly engaging and enjoyable awards ceremony run virtually.

“Secondly, it is possible to win four awards in one go if you have an outstanding HR team and a supportive board.

“The first lesson has helped inspire me to plan a hybrid real/virtual model for our HR & Learning programme in a post-Covid world. The second has encouraged me to keep the foot on the gas to try to win another four awards next year!”

Rob Hind, chair of People in Law, said the success of the virtual event had been a “tribute to everyone concerned”.

“Congratulations to all entrants and winners for their high-quality work and thank you to everyone who e-attended,” he added.

The full list of winners of the 2020 People in Law Awards is as follows:

Outstanding Employee Engagement

Winner – DAC Beachcroft

Excellence in Talent Management and Learning & Development

Winner – Trowers & Hamlins

Highly Commended – Pinsent Masons

Best Apprenticeship Initiative

Winner – Clyde & Co

Best Health & Wellbeing Initiative (For firms of up to 750 employees including Partners)

Winner – Fladgate

Best Health & Wellbeing Initiative (For firms of over 750 employees including Partners)

Winner – Pinsent Masons

Best CSR/Pro Bono Initiative

Winner – Shearman & Sterling

Excellence in Equality & Inclusion

Winner – Horwich Farrelly

Best HR Innovation Through Technology

Winner – Pinsent Masons

Best Trainee Recruitment Marketing Campaign

Winner – Hogan Lovells

Most Innovative HR Initiative

Winner – Clifford Chance

Highly Commended – CMS

Best Individual Contribution

Winner – Mariyam Hassan, Shearman & Sterling

Rising Star

Winner – Yasmina Kone, Clifford Chance

Senior HR Ally

Winner – Richard Foley, Pinsent Masons

HR Team of the Year

Winner – Barcan + Kirby

Grand Prix

Winner – Richard Foley, Pinsent Masons