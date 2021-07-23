‘No confidence’ in Priti Patel says Police Federation in pay row

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

At a Federation national council meeting on Thursday (22 July), the current police officer pay mechanism was described as “not fit for purpose”. The Federation said that Patel's words on Wednesday that the government “recognises the bravery, commitment and professionalism’ of police officers”, were meaningless because no improved financial package to its members had been offered to back them up. “Warm words are no longer enough”, it said. At the extraordinary meeting of the Federation's national council, comprising the chair and secretary of each of the 43 force branches, a vote of no confidence in Patel was carried. The Federation represents about 130,000 police officers in England and Wales. Its national chair, John Apter, said: “I can say quite categorically: we have no confidence in the current home secretary. I cannot look my colleagues in the eye and do nothing.”He added: “We often hear the home secretary praise police officers, but our members are so angry with this government. They have been on the frontline of this pandemic for 18 months and will now see other public services given pay increases while they receive nothing. “At the beginning of this pandemic they endured PPE shortages and were not even prioritised for the vaccination. They continue to be politicised and this pay announcement is the final straw.” According to the Federation there is “enormous anger within policing, with officers across England and Wales saying the government takes them fo