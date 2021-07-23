‘No confidence’ in Priti Patel says Police Federation in pay row

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Police Federation of England & Wales has announced it no longer has confidence in home secretary Priti Patel and has withdrawn support and engagement from the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB). At a Federation national council meeting on Thursday (22 July), the current police officer pay mechanism was described as “not fit for purpose”. The Federation said that Patel's words on Wednesday that the government “recognises the bravery, commitment and professionalism’ of police officers”, were meaningless because no improved financial package to its members had been offered to back them up. “Warm words are no longer enough”, it said. At the extraordinary meeting of the Federation's national council, comprising the chair and secretary of each of the 43 force branches, a vote of no confidence in Patel was carried. The Federation represents about 130,000 police officers in England and Wales. Its national chair, John Apter, said: “I can say quite categorically: we have no confidence in the current home secretary. I cannot look my colleagues in the eye and do nothing.”
