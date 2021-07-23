Deliveroo-inspired legal services: Merlie Calvert talks to Oven-Ready HR

- The moment when she realised that streaming wasn't just for music and actually, you could stream services such as legal help in much the same way;
- How the legal profession has certainly innovated during the last few years but much of that innovation is internal and hardly focused on the client experience;
- How Merlie considered 'Deliveroo' as her inspiration and touchstone for delivering her legal platform;
- How she overcame scepticism from colleagues in the legal profession;
- The likely impact of AI on professional services and whether this is keeping lawyers awake at night
- What employment law areas provide the greatest demand from SME clients:
- Is there too much regulation and red-tape to succeed as an SME and is this stifling innovation and the role of entrepreneurs?
- Do investors with their demands for bigger returns fuel the 'bro culture' that is often found in SME and startups?
- The importance of a good culture for many investors and resources such as glass door in terms of employees and clients - good culture is here to stay!
- The importance of the hybrid woking model.