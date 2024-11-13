Post Office jobs at risk under restructure plans

More than 1,000 jobs could be at risk as the Post Office considers closing branches and restructuring its head office roles.

Today (13 November), Post Office chair Nigel Railton is expected to announce the closure of 115 centrally owned Post Office branches across the UK, and cut up to 1,000 head office jobs.

The centrally owned branches are known as Crown Post Offices, and have been reducing in number for some years, down from 400 in 2012 to 115 this year. It is thought that the Post Office will either close these branches or put them out to its franchise network.

A spokesperson said the shake-up, which will include improved remuneration terms for franchise owners, will set out a “new deal” for postmasters and the future of the Post Office.

“It will dramatically increase postmasters’ share of revenues, strengthen our branch network and make it work better for local communities, independent postmasters and our partners who own and operate branches,” the spokesperson said.

However, the Communication Workers Union said the timing of the restructure, while the public inquiry continues into the Horizon IT scandal, was “tone deaf” and “immoral”.

“We call on the Post Office to immediately halt these planned closures,” said Dave Ward, CWU general secretary. “CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

The Horizon scandal revealed that between 1999 and 2015, hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted after computer software falsely showed their accounts to fall short. The inquiry is now in its final week of evidence.

The government has already commissioned its own review into how the Post Office should look in the future.

A spokesperson from the Department of Business and Trade said: “The government is in active discussion with Nigel Railton on his plans to put postmasters at the centre of the organisation and strengthen the Post Office network for its long-term future.”

