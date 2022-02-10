Public sector employers were underprepared for IR35, report finds

Home Office, HM Courts & Tribunals Service and the Department for Work and Pensions all fell foul of the IR35 rules. The IR35 reforms have shifted the responsibility for determining a contractor’s employment status for tax purposes onto the organisation using their services, and are designed to stamp out improper use of personal service companies (PSCs) to avoid paying tax. Last year they were introduced in the private and third sectors, and the NAO's Investigation into the implementation of IR35 reforms report recognised that inherent differences between the public and private sectors would mean that HMRC would face further challenges in implementing the rules. For example, HMRC estimates that the 2021 extension of the reforms will affect 180,000 personal service companies (PSCs) – almost four times the number affected by the 2017 public sector reforms.In 2020-21, government departments and agencies owed £263m in additional tax for failing to administer the IR35 off-payroll working rules correctly, a government report has suggested. According to the National Audit Office (NAO), the public sector faced challenges with the initial rollout of the off-payroll working reforms in 2017, including having little time to prepare and finding it difficult to use the original guidance and tool that HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) provided to determine the true employment status of contractors. There was also limited understanding of how much time and resource were needed to introduce the reforms smoothly. As a result, it was highly likely that some public bodies would make mistakes, the NAO finds. Government departments including the