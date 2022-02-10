HR softwareLatest NewsLabour turnoverRecruitment & retentionHR Technology

How to make the best of tech to tackle turnover

by Michel Visser
by Michel Visser Marrying data between HR and finance systems can give a real-time view of employee activity
Shutterstock
Marrying data between HR and finance systems can give a real-time view of employee activity
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Numerous reports suggest employee turnover has hit a high as workers reevaluate their relationships with employers. How can organisations keep on top of potential 'flight risks' and manage the costs of having to re-recruit and retrain? Get the best out of HR systems and make friends with finance, advises Michel Visser. Hiring has always been one of the greatest challenges facing organisations but a perfect storm of factors means it’s more important than ever before. As Good to Great author Jim Collins pithily put it: “People are not your most important assets. The right people are. Get the right people on the bus, the wrong people off the bus, and the right people in the right seats.” The so-called ‘great resignation’ is placing more of an onus on HR departments to do what it says in their job description: get the best out of people and prevent the high churn rates that set companies on a hamster-wheel of recruitment, training and replacing.

Critical time

Why is hiring even more critical today? First, because the world continues to digitise and virtualise, meaning more jobs fall into the knowledge worker bucket, so we need more skilled self-starters and team players with strong interpersonal skills and leadership potential.

Employee churn

Not-for-profits saw most employee churn in 2021 Labour turnover rates: 2021 XpertHR survey
Second, politico-economic changes are throwing a curveball at previously standard recruiting techniques and sources; the departure of the UK from the EU, for example, is crimping hiring patterns in Britain and across the continent. Added to this, regulations are impacting rules on worker rights, how people work, for how long and in what capacity. At the same time, wage inflation is making it imperative for companies to do everything they can to manage costs and reduce factors
Michel Visser

Michel Visser is VP of People Success & Enablement at Unit 4

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Plans to relocate civil service jobs out of...

Staff shortages undermine NHS backlog plans, employers claim

Ideas to tackle transport career barriers sought

Survived Blue Monday? National Sickie Day is coming...

Three ways storytelling can aid retention

Weight bias: How employers can address negative attitudes

Only a quarter of talent pool interested in...

Amazon to offer 1,500 new apprenticeships

Young people returning to insecure jobs, says study

easyJet launches ad campaign to onboard 1000 pilots