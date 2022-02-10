How to make the best of tech to tackle turnover

employee turnover has hit a high as workers reevaluate their relationships with employers. How can organisations keep on top of potential 'flight risks' and manage the costs of having to re-recruit and retrain? Get the best out of HR systems and make friends with finance, advises Michel Visser. Hiring has always been one of the greatest challenges facing organisations but a perfect storm of factors means it’s more important than ever before. As Good to Great author Jim Collins pithily put it: “People are not your most important assets. The right people are. Get the right people on the bus, the wrong people off the bus, and the right people in the right seats.” The so-called ‘great resignation’ is placing more of an onus on HR departments to do what it says in their job description: get the best out of people and prevent the high churn rates that set companies on a hamster-wheel of recruitment, training and replacing.Numerous reports suggest