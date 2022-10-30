A third of public sector workers considering a job move

Almost a third of public sector key workers have considered leaving their profession or have already tried to leave, according to a poll by the TUC.

In a survey by YouGov for the trade union body, 32% said they had already taken steps to get a job in another field or were actively considering it.

In education, 34% of workers had considered a move out of the sector, while in health and social work, the proportion was 31%.

This could mean around 1.8 million key workers are considering leaving their jobs, the TUC said.

According to the poll, 45% of workers felt the government’s approach to pay had made them more likely to leave their jobs. This number rose to 50% in health and social care.

A number of public sector unions are balloting members on strike action currently, including Unison, the Royal College of Midwives and the National Education Union, with industrial disputes focusing on securing pay in line with high inflation.

More than half (52%) of respondents who were considering leaving their profession cited low pay as a factor.

Recent TUC analysis revealed that nurses’ real-terms pay is down by more than a third this year, while paramedics’ wages are down by more than £1,500.

Other factors cited by respondents included feeling undervalued (47%), poor work-life balance (33%) and excessive workload (31%).

At its annual Congress last month, the TUC accused ministers of “playing Robin Hood in reverse”, with general secretary Frances O’Grady saying workers had been left with no choice but to vote for strike action.

It has called for the government to take urgent action in its 17 November budget statement to increase the national minimum wage to £15 an hour and give key workers in the public sector “cost-of-living proofed” pay rises.

O’Grady said: “Key workers in the public sector helped get the country through the pandemic. But many are now at breaking point because of a toxic mix of low pay, unsustainable workloads and a serious lack of recognition.

“After years of brutal pay cuts, nurses, teachers, refuse workers and millions of other public servants have seen their living standards decimated – and now face more pay misery. It is little wonder morale is through the floor and many key workers are considering leaving their jobs for good.”

She added that “the government only has itself to blame” if public sector workers vote in favour of strike action.

“Ministers must change course. Without decent pay rises for key workers in the public sector, we face a mass exodus of staff,” she said.

“And it would be bad for our economy. As the country teeters on the brink of recession, the last thing we need is working people cutting back on spending even more.”

