Pubs and restaurants forced to close as teams isolate

The UK's current surge in Covid infections is causing businesses in the hospitality sector to close down with entire teams of workers sent home to isolate after getting notifications on the NHS app. Restaurants, pubs and bars have called on the government to quickly create a "test and release" scheme that would allow them to stay open. With the daily number of infections now above 20,000, businesses are under pressure as staff have to remain at home for 10 days if one tests positive for Covid 19. According to chief executive of UK Hospitality Kate Nicholls the trade body has been engaging with ministers for a fortnight over changing the rules.