Think tank urges caution on furlough withdrawal

A think tank has warned of 'dangerous complacency' as the government prepares to scale back its Job Retention Scheme from Thursday 1 July. Resolution Foundation research published today (28 June) found that total hours worked in the UK economy are still about 7% below what they were pre-pandemic, with the organisation claiming that the labour market is not as tight as many employers make out.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.