Rachel Mooney appointed chief people officer at Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group, the FTSE-250 nationwide retailer with more than 450 outlets, has announced the appointment of a new chief people officer.

Rachel Mooney joined the firm this week, having left her role as chief people officer at online bank Monzo in March this year.

Pets at Home Group, which includes Vets4Pets, the largest veterinary services group for small animals in the UK, said it was particularly interested in how Mooney’s career had seen her become “instrumental in developing talent acquisition strategies, upskilling leadership, and shaping organisational effectiveness”. The firm added she had demonstrated a strong sense of purpose throughout her career and her work was characterised by establishing the importance of people engagement in building a meaningful employer brand.

Mooney has held several board roles including stints a non-executive board member at Vodafone Group Services, and at Women’s Aid (Ireland). She has a BA (Hons) in psychology, an MSc in applied neuroscience as well as an MBA in organisational change and innovation.

Lyssa McGowan, CEO of Pets at Home, described Mooney as “an outstanding leader who brings with her vast experience leading best in class people functions across globally recognised brands, as well as within smaller, more agile and digitally-led organisations. We are incredibly lucky to have amazing colleagues across the business who live and breathe our special Pets culture and with Rachel’s guidance we will continue to build a supportive and inclusive environment where our colleagues can truly thrive.”

Mooney said she was delighted to become “part of an exciting and growing business that is centred on the well-being and welfare of our wonderful animal friends and their owners.”

She had previously been chief people and culture officer at IT management firm Snow Software, and until May 2018 an HR director at Vodafone in the UK and in Ireland.

Between 2003 and 2007 Mooney worked at Google, first as HR director for Europe, Middle East and Africa – a role in which she established the EMEA HQ – and later as head of organisational culture for EMEA.

Before joining Google, Mooney was HR strategy lead for Citrix Systems in Ireland and EMEA and for learning and development across Citrix Northern Europe.

Pets at Home opened its first store in 1991. In 2010 it was sold to current owner, New York-based investor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, for £955m.

