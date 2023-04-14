RMT considering new pay offer from Rail Delivery Group

Rail union RMT is considering an updated offer from the Rail Delivery Group – which represents several train operating companies – which could mean an end to months of strikes and travel disruption.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group confirmed: “Following further constructive joint discussions with the RMT leadership we have put forward a fair revised offer which makes important clarifications and reassurances, in particular around job terms and conditions for our employees.”

Rail Delivery Group represents workers from 14 train operating companies in negotiations, including Southern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.

The RMT said it had received the offer but added that “no decision on any next steps has been taken”. Details of the offer were circulated yesterday to members.

The union, which is the largest representing rail workers in the UK, suspended planned strikes for 30 March and 1 April while negotiations took place. Details of the latest offer have not been revealed, but the most recent one on the table was for a backdated pay rise of 5% and a 4% increase this year.

RMT’s strike mandate runs out in mid-May, and re-ballot papers have been sent to members seeking a further six-month mandate.

Members working for Network Rail have already voted in favour of a revised pay offer of a 9% pay increase over two years after strikes were suspended in March.

The Rail Delivery Group spokesperson added: “Our ambition remains to secure long-term, rewarding careers for our people, a better service for passengers and a railway that takes no more than its fair share from the taxpayer.

“Our hope is that the RMT executive will put this proposal to its full train operating company membership and allow them a say on the deal, so we can end this dispute and work together to deliver a strong future for Britain’s railway and all those who work on it.”

