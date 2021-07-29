FurloughCollective redundancyLatest NewsRedundancyUnfair dismissal

Redundancy after furlough: what HR should consider

by Nick Hine and Ben Payne
With just nine weeks to go until the furlough scheme is set to be withdrawn for good, employers now need to decide how to handle those employees that have been placed on it. Nick Hine and Ben Payne remind organisations of what they should be thinking about when considering redundancies. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (the furlough scheme) has provided support to thousands of businesses during pandemic, despite originally being only intended to be in place for three months. However, with the recent lifting of nearly all coronavirus restrictions in England, it appears unlikely that the scheme will continue beyond 30 September 2021. The scheme has enabled employers to retain employees with a view to them returning to work as business and the economy picks up. Many furloughed employees have now returned to work, but for those who haven’t, businesses should decide whether they can afford to have them return. If not, organisations need to know how to handle a possible reduction in headcount. We set out some of the key considerations below.

Claims for notice periods

Nick Hine and Ben Payne

Nick Hine is a partner and Ben Payne is a solicitor at employment and immigraton law firm Constantine Law.

