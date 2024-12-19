Reasonable adjustmentsLatest NewsDisability

Research highlights barriers to employment for people with mobility needs

New research by UK mobility retailer CareCo has highlighted the barriers to employment for people with mobility needs.

The study, which aims to raise awareness of the “mobility gap”, highlighted that many workplaces are inaccessible, failing to provide ramps or lifts for wheelchair users.

Insufficient parking, with no, or very little, disability parking provided, is another hurdle faced by those with mobility issues, which means they may not be able to find a suitable space.

It further highlighted a lack of awareness and attitudes towards those with mobility issues in the workplace being a problem, with these individuals often treated differently or believed to be not as capable as others.

Finally, CareCo’s study showed inflexible working hours as a barrier to employment, with people with mobility issues potentially submitting requests which sits outside of what is available for their needs as a reasonable adjustment under the Equality Act.

As a consequence of these challenges, the company warned employers could inadvertently be losing talented staff by failing to realise the needs of these workers.

However, it reminded employers they have a duty of care to their employees and said the benefits of employing those with mobility issues are significant, citing diversity among their workforces, a reduction in staff turnover and a larger talent pool.

Will Harrison, founder of CareCo, said: “The benefits to businesses are huge and can’t be ignored. It’s been shown time and time again that being able to recruit from a wider selection of candidates and create loyal colleagues impacts the bottom line for any company in a very real way.”

Encouraging all companies to identify and remove any potential barriers that they could have in place, he warned they could be losing out on talented employees that support the growth of their business if they don’t.

Harrison added: “Barriers to entry for people with mobility issues to enter the workplace need to be addressed, and the benefits to both businesses and jobseekers are huge. It’s a win-win for everyone affecting everything from wellbeing to profit margins.”

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

