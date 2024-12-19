Research highlights barriers to employment for people with mobility needs

New research by UK mobility retailer CareCo has highlighted the barriers to employment for people with mobility needs.

The study, which aims to raise awareness of the “mobility gap”, highlighted that many workplaces are inaccessible, failing to provide ramps or lifts for wheelchair users.

Insufficient parking, with no, or very little, disability parking provided, is another hurdle faced by those with mobility issues, which means they may not be able to find a suitable space.

It further highlighted a lack of awareness and attitudes towards those with mobility issues in the workplace being a problem, with these individuals often treated differently or believed to be not as capable as others.

Finally, CareCo’s study showed inflexible working hours as a barrier to employment, with people with mobility issues potentially submitting requests which sits outside of what is available for their needs as a reasonable adjustment under the Equality Act.

As a consequence of these challenges, the company warned employers could inadvertently be losing talented staff by failing to realise the needs of these workers.

However, it reminded employers they have a duty of care to their employees and said the benefits of employing those with mobility issues are significant, citing diversity among their workforces, a reduction in staff turnover and a larger talent pool.

Will Harrison, founder of CareCo, said: “The benefits to businesses are huge and can’t be ignored. It’s been shown time and time again that being able to recruit from a wider selection of candidates and create loyal colleagues impacts the bottom line for any company in a very real way.”

Encouraging all companies to identify and remove any potential barriers that they could have in place, he warned they could be losing out on talented employees that support the growth of their business if they don’t.

Harrison added: “Barriers to entry for people with mobility issues to enter the workplace need to be addressed, and the benefits to both businesses and jobseekers are huge. It’s a win-win for everyone affecting everything from wellbeing to profit margins.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR director jobs