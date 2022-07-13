RMT union considers new Network Rail pay offer

Network Rail has has put forward a fresh pay offer as it attempts to break the deadlock with rail unions over pay, jobs and conditions, with the RMT considering the proposals today.

The company said the offer was worth more than 5% but was dependent on “modernising reforms”.

Thousands of Network Rail workers took part in national strike action in June bringing services to a halt across the UK.

The RMT union, however, described the offer as a real terms pay cut and would lead to the loss of a third of frontline maintenance roles.

According to Network Rail, the offer was “conditional on achieving savings through modernising reforms”, and said money was on the table for a pay deal next year too.

“While money is extremely tight because of the railway’s financial troubles following the pandemic, we can afford to make this offer if our people accept change and compromise, which will fund it,” a Network Rail spokesman said.

The lowest paid employees, who include maintenance and signals workers, would be getting a pay rise worth more than 10%, the spokesman said.

In addition, there would be no compulsory redundancies for two years, which unions had been calling for, and employees and their immediate families would get 75% off rail travel.

The spokesman said Network Rail hoped the fresh offer to its 20,000 employees would break the deadlock that led to strike action.

The RMT union said its executive committee would consider the offer today (Wednesday 13 July).

Its initial response to the offer was to say it represented “a real terms pay cut over the next two years and will involve cutting a third of all frontline maintenance roles and 50% of all scheduled maintenance work”.

The union pointed out that Network Rail senior managers were getting a 40%-plus pay increase “for adopting modest flexibility in comparison to RMT members”.

The union’s general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail and the train operating companies need to understand that RMT has done deals with both London Underground and recently Merseyrail that were well in excess of what our members are being offered here.

“Railway workers have lost thousands of pounds in earnings due to a pay freeze in recent years and they refuse to be short-changed again.

“We will not hesitate to call further strike action and seek to coordinate with Aslef and TSSA, if the rail industry will not seek a negotiated settlement with us.”

Members of the train drivers’ union, Aslef, voted on Monday to go on strike over pay. Aslef balloted drivers at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine and West Midlands railways.