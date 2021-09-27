Working from homeHybrid workingLatest NewsBusiness travelCommuting

Travel disruption: employers’ questions answered

by XpertHR
by XpertHR Employees may have battled long queues for fuel stations only to find they have run out of fuel
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com
Employees may have battled long queues for fuel stations only to find they have run out of fuel
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Fuel supply issues affecting drivers, eco protesters blocking roads and public transport staff shortages caused by the pandemic can all cause travel disruption for employees trying to get to work. We answer five common questions from employers on the workplace impact of travel disruption.

1. Do we have to pay employees for working hours missed because of transport disruption?

In principle, an employer would be within its rights to refuse to pay an employee who misses work because of transport disruption.
This is because an employee who is not working during their contractual hours is not fulfilling their contract of employment, and so the employer does not have to pay them. This is the case even if the employee's lateness or non-attendance is out of their control, for example because of transport disruption. However, it is good practice for employers to take a pragmatic approach, even if employment law is on their side in this scenario. The financial disadvantage of paying staff even though they are not working because of transport disruption may be outweighed by the benefits. Staff morale and a reputation as a good employer are among the benefits of paying staff who miss work because of transport disruption.

2. We operate under the hybrid working model. What if there is disruption on a day when the employee is normally expected to attend work?

Resources for HR

Severe weather and disruptions to public transport policy How to deal with employment issues caused by severe weather or disruptions to public transport
... there may be circumstances in which we ask you to work remotely, or
XpertHR

XpertHR is the UK's most comprehensive online source of legal compliance, good practice and benchmarking information made available to HR professionals as a single subscription service.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Get London buzzing again, businesses urge

Flexible rail tickets launched for hybrid-working commuters

Where we work still matters, says Oxford economist

PwC announces post-Covid hybrid working strategy

Numbers commuting to work goes up despite hybrid...

Could a blockchain health record help HR handle...

Working from home increased after guidance U-turn

More employees now commuting than at any stage...

Confusion reigns over back to work advice

Flexible season tickets being considered to drive office...