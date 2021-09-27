Travel disruption: employers’ questions answered

1. Do we have to pay employees for working hours missed because of transport disruption?
In principle, an employer would be within its rights to refuse to pay an employee who misses work because of transport disruption.This is because an employee who is not working during their contractual hours is not fulfilling their contract of employment, and so the employer does not have to pay them. This is the case even if the employee's lateness or non-attendance is out of their control, for example because of transport disruption. However, it is good practice for employers to take a pragmatic approach, even if employment law is on their side in this scenario. The financial disadvantage of paying staff even though they are not working because of transport disruption may be outweighed by the benefits. Staff morale and a reputation as a good employer are among the benefits of paying staff who miss work because of transport disruption.