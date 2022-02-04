Three ways storytelling can aid retention

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

1. Winning hearts as well as minds

Even as the pandemic subsides, swathes of the workfore remain unhappy. A global survey of 23,000 employees by workplace communication platform Firstup recently showed that over half didn’t feel valued in their role. Only 16% felt that their employer did not need to make any changes to improve their employee experience, and just 12% felt that their organisation had sufficient boundaries in place to safeguard their work-life balance. Workplace satisfaction has always been a concern, but now organisations risk being left behind in the war for talent if they fail to act. Aided by opportunities for remote and hybrid working, employees have far more freedom to be selective about where they work, and consequently, more selective about who they work for. The reasons behind the growing wave of employee discontent cannot be attributed to one factor alone, but how you deal with it can be honed by focusing on two key questions: do your people feel connected to your organisation's purpose, vision and values? And do they clearly understand their role in the future ambition of your business? Stories help all of us make meaning, find purpose, and embrace new mindsets and behaviours. For large organisations, narrative and storytelling have never been more of a critical tool for leaders looking to ensure that their best people remain motivated. Here are three key reasons why.During times of uncertainty, humans crave compelling context, transparency and something to which we can tether ourselves. Providing clarity on the future direction of your business is clearly essential, but this must be led by leaders who are able to consistently communicate and role model the behaviours they expect to see across their organisation. Having a clear and compelling narrative will ensure everyone is able to connect both rationally and emotionally to the journey the organisation is on. It serves as an anchor to help unite people behind a common purpose – and that includes alignment of your leadership team. When your story can be clearly articulated and demonstrated from the top, it becomes much quicker and easier to shift mindsets and engrained behaviours throughout the rest of the organ