Royal Mail dispute: postal union pauses vote on pay deal

A strike-ending vote by workers at Royal Mail has been suspended after the employees’ union accused management of trying to reach an agreement in a “toxic” manner.

The Communication Workers Union revealed in April that it had come to a potential agreement with Royal Mail Group that would include no compulsory redundancies until April 2025, a 10% increase in base pay over three years, a £500 lump sum and a new profit sharing scheme.

The agreement also included changes to conditions, such as later start times, seasonal working patterns and new employee contracts for Sunday working.

Members were due to vote on the deal but the CWU has now suspended the timetable for voting, claiming management had not stopped “attacks” against union members in the workplace.

In a message to members, general secretary Dave Ward and deputy general secretary Andy Furey said: “What has become clear is the environment we are attempting to deliver this agreement in remains toxic.

“Royal Mail Group has not stepped back from their attacks in the workplace. This became more evident when they announced their quality of service results and failed to take any responsibility whatsoever for the disastrous position the company finds itself in.

“Unless Royal Mail Group openly accepts that their culture of imposition and the ‘our business to run’ mantra must go – then the integrity of the negotiators’ agreement will be irreparably damaged.”

The CWU said it wanted Royal Mail to bring in immediate measures to “restore quality of service”, referring to the company missing delivery targets and some areas of the UK waiting two weeks for post to arrive.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail Group said: “We fully support this deal and hope that CWU members accept it in the forthcoming ballot. The need to change is critical so that we can improve our quality of service, deliver for our customers and get back to profitability.

“The sooner we can get a positive ballot result the sooner we can give our people the pay rise that we have agreed with the CWU and provide greater job security.”

The CWU has also demanded a “mass zoom meeting” for every CWU representative and manager to confirm that the measures proposed in the agreement will be implemented.

“This must be the wake-up call that senior management needs to change the culture of imposition, command and control and finally show the humility required to deliver the agreement and change in a way that takes the workforce with them,” it added.

The dispute between the Royal Mail Group and CWU resulted in 18 days of strike action in 2022.

