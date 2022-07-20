Royal Mail workers vote for strike action over pay

Around 115,000 Royal Mail workers have voted to go on strike over pay.

The Communications Workers Union confirmed yesterday (19 July) that members had voted in favour of a strike, although dates are yet to be decided.

Royal Mail said it was “disappointed” that the vote had been successful, with a spokesperson claiming the organisation proposed “the biggest increase we have offered in many years, which CWU rejected”.

“We can only fund this offer by making the changes that will pay for it and ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite nearly three months of talks, the CWU has not engaged in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to make to adapt.

“Ensuring we can change, at pace, is the route to protecting well-paid, permanent, jobs long term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay and terms and conditions. That is in the interest of Royal Mail and all its employees.”

The CWU responded to the Royal Mail’s statement on Twitter with the words “dry your eyes mate”.

The Royal Mail confirmed it has contingency plans in place to minimise customer disruption if industrial action does go ahead.

The organisation has already faced a vote for strike action by members of the Unite union over plans to reduce front line delivery manager positions and redeploy some staff into roles with allegedly inferior terms and conditions – accusing Royal Mail of ‘fire and rehire’ practices.

Following negotiations in June with CWU, the Royal Mail announced it would award CWU grade workers a “non conditional” 2% increase backdated to April this year.

It then informed the CWU a further 3.5% would be available, “subject to agreeing on a series of changes and a new ‘above and beyond’ bonus”.

The CWU said the ballot had attracted a 77% turnout, 97.6% of whom voted in favour of industrial action. This amounts to around 115,000 members across 1,500 sites.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Lets have less focus on why workers are asking for better pay rises and more focus on the business leaders with their heads in the troughs.”

