Latest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Royal Mail workers vote for strike action over pay

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Royal Mail said it was "disappointed" in the outcome of the vote but had contingency plans in place
John Davidson Photos / Alamy Stock Photo
Royal Mail said it was "disappointed" in the outcome of the vote but had contingency plans in place
John Davidson Photos / Alamy Stock Photo

Around 115,000 Royal Mail workers have voted to go on strike over pay.

The Communications Workers Union confirmed yesterday (19 July) that members had voted in favour of a strike, although dates are yet to be decided.

Royal Mail said it was “disappointed” that the vote had been successful, with a spokesperson claiming the organisation proposed “the biggest increase we have offered in many years, which CWU rejected”.

“We can only fund this offer by making the changes that will pay for it and ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite nearly three months of talks, the CWU has not engaged in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to make to adapt.

“Ensuring we can change, at pace, is the route to protecting well-paid, permanent, jobs long term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay and terms and conditions. That is in the interest of Royal Mail and all its employees.”

Royal Mail

Royal Mail managers vote to strike over restructure

Royal Mail absences almost double pre-pandemic level

Handling industrial action

The CWU responded to the Royal Mail’s statement on Twitter with the words “dry your eyes mate”.

The Royal Mail confirmed it has contingency plans in place to minimise customer disruption if industrial action does go ahead.

The organisation has already faced a vote for strike action by members of the Unite union over plans to reduce front line delivery manager positions and redeploy some staff into roles with allegedly inferior terms and conditions – accusing Royal Mail of ‘fire and rehire’ practices.

Following negotiations in June with CWU, the Royal Mail announced it would award CWU grade workers a “non conditional” 2% increase backdated to April this year.

It then informed the CWU a further 3.5% would be available, “subject to agreeing on a series of changes and a new ‘above and beyond’ bonus”.

The CWU said the ballot had attracted a 77% turnout, 97.6% of whom voted in favour of industrial action. This amounts to around 115,000 members across 1,500 sites.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Lets have less focus on why workers are asking for better pay rises and more focus on the business leaders with their heads in the troughs.”

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Train drivers will strike on Saturday 30 July

RMT union rejects Network Rail pay offer –...

MPs vote to replace striking staff with agency...

Train drivers vote to strike over pay

BA check-in staff offered ‘vastly improved’ pay offer

Inflation: A return to the 1970s or a...

BT workers vote for strike action over pay

Royal Mail managers vote to strike over restructure

Postal workers and doctors threaten strikes over pay

Barristers walk out in protest over fees