Up to claimants to provide discrimination evidence, Supreme Court rules

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mr Efobi, who identifies as black African and Nigerian, claimed he had been discriminated against by Royal Mail when it rejected him for more than 30 IT and management jobs between 2011 and 2015. He has been a postman for Royal Mail since October 2011 and wanted to change roles because he held computing qualifications. In June 2015 he launched a claim for indirect and direct race discrimination in relation to his job applications and harassment on grounds of race. He later amended his claim to include victimisation at work as a result of bringing his tribunal claim. The victimisation and harassment claims were upheld by the tribunal, but the discrimination claims were dismissed. Mr Efobi appealed against the tribunal’s decision, stating that it had wrongly interpreted section 136(2) of the Equality Act 2010. This part of the legislation concerns the burden of proof in discrimination claims. He also claimed that the tribunal should have drawn adverse inference from the fact that Royal Mail had not p