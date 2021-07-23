Male directors win sex discrimination case following ad agency’s ’embarrassing’ gender pay gap

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Two men made redundant after voicing concerns at an advertising agency’s intention to “obliterate” its “Knightsbridge boys club” reputation in light of a damning gender pay gap have won their sex discrimination case. Chas Bayfield and David Jenner won their claim at London Central employment tribunal for direct sex discrimination and victimisation against Wunderman Thompson, part of JWT, after the ad agency made the two middle-aged, white creative directors redundant in 2018. Their dismissals came just days after the pair raised concerns about a conference presentation titled “Crisis: The Mother of All Change” by Jo Wallace, a creative director appointed to help the agency lose its boys club reputation, and executive creative director, Lucas Peon.
