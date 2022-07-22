Right to workBrexitLatest NewsLabour marketSkills shortages

Ryannair boss urges ministers to help hire more foreign staff

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Airports face disruption because of labour shortages
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Michael O’Leary has criticised the UK government over its approach to foreign workers and urged it to take a more ‘practical, common sense’ approach to post-Brexit immigration policy.

The Ryanair boss said he could hire people from continental Europe for jobs that he could not fill with British workers, but was unable to get visas for them. This was contributing to disruption in air travel, he said.

O’Leary said: “I can hire thousands of people in Portugal, in Italy, France, Germany at exactly the same wages that I’m paying in the UK and I just can’t hire them in the UK at the moment.”

He told Radio 4: “And we have this bizarre situation at the moment that in the UK I can get visas to bring Moroccans to come in and work as cabin crew. But I can’t get visas for Portuguese or Italians or Slovakian youngsters. We just need a bit of more common sense and a practical approach to how we implement Brexit.”

He said introducing such visas would help ease the disruption being seen at some airports, and ease skill shortages in other areas.

Visa routes

High Potential Individual visa opens 

Scale-up visas: How employers can hire international talent 

More visas for the ‘brightest and best’ – but will they work? 

“There are not enough people in the UK willing to do these jobs… particularly during peak periods of the summer and airports in particular. Airport handling staff and airport security staff are really struggling to recruit, particularly in the south east, at airports like Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester.”

A government spokesperson responded: “Leaving the EU enabled us to introduce a points-based immigration system and we want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK’s domestic workforce, such as training, wage increases and better career options, instead of relying on labour from abroad.”

O’Leary said that introducing more freedom of movement for EU workers across industries facing skills shortages would keep costs lower and prices down for consumers.

He added: “It is simply not acceptable to turn around to the vast majority of the British people and say, with nobody to pick or to harvest the food, ’please pay 20% higher food prices’.”

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He also works for a national newspaper and is the author of KentWalksNearLondon

