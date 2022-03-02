Sainsbury’s restructure to put 2,000 jobs at risk

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

It told workers yesterday (1 March) that it would close 200 in-store cafes and 34 hot food counters from next month. Those affected by the changes would be prioritised for vacant roles, it said. Employees will now enter a period of consultation. As part of the changes, the company will open 30 Starbucks coffee shops in supermarkets over the next 12 months. It will also expand its offering of eat-in and take away hot food in a number of stores, in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group, which runs brands such as Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Ed’s Diner. The aim is to roll out “restaurant hubs” across larger stores nationally. It is piloting the concept in its Selly Oak store in Birmingham.Chief executive Simon Roberts said the decision to close 200 cafes had been “difficult”. “We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time. “Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.” Sainsbury’s closed a number of its fresh fish, cheese and meat counters in 2020 , leading to the loss of around 3,500 jobs.