FCA’s new pay offer a ‘grave error’, claims Unite

threatened with strike action by members of the Unite union, which earlier this year claimed that discretionary bonuses – which are being removed – were universally accepted as part of base pay. Following a consultation with staff, the FCA adjusted its offer to “improve fairness”, but it admitted that has resulted in some complexity. It has also led to the creation of new London and regional pay ranges. It said it felt the discretionary bonus did not support its long-term performance aspirations, and the last bonuses will be paid in April 2022. Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “I’m hugely grateful for the time colleagues have spent contributing to the consultation and I understand the strength of feeling about some of the changes we are making. We have welcomed the open debate and discussion and, with the Board, considered all the feedback we have received.“We believe we have developed a fair, competitive, and sustainable offer that will help us achieve our regulatory objectives, as well as diversity goals, that supports the lowest paid and the strongest performers, with most colleagues receiving a minimum salary increase of over 9% over the next two years and an average of over 12% over that period.” The vast majority who meet core performance thresholds – around 85% of staff – will receive a guaranteed minimum base pay increaseStaff at the Financial Conduct Authority are set to see their base pay increase by more than 12% on average over the next two years, but a union has described the offer as a 'grave error'. The new offer, announced earlier this week, came after FCA was